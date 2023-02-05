Senior Meals: Feb. 6-10, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments in Pine River
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open for in-person dining.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
Feb. 6-10
- Monday: Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll with margarine, dessert.
- Tuesday: Biscuits and sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert.
- Wednesday: Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, peaches, bread with margarine.
- Thursday: Sloppy Joe on a bun, potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, banana or fresh fruit, cookie.
- Friday: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, broccoli florets, pears, Jell-O with whipped topping.
