99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Senior Meals: Feb. 27-March 3, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments in Pine River

senior-meals-metro-4.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 26, 2023 12:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb. 27-March 3

  • Monday: Parmesan chicken, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick, dessert.
  • Tuesday: Creamy Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, pudding.
  • Wednesday: Turkey noodle casserole, broccoli florets, cinnamon baked apple slices, dinner roll with margarine, cookie.
  • Thursday: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, peaches, bread with margarine.
  • Friday: Chicken wild rice hotdish, peas and carrots, peaches, bread with margarine.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
022623-cracker-barrel-human-planet.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: The decisive decade?
February 26, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
022623-faith-end-of-world.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: The end of the world
February 26, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Zach Broom
Thanksgiving Cactus Feb. 25, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Christmas cactus conundrum, snow-damaged hedge, African violet cuttings
February 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler