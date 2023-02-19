99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Senior Meals: Feb. 20-24, 2023, menus listed for Pine River nutrition site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments in Pine River

Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 19, 2023 04:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

Feb. 20-24

  • Monday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches, dinner roll with margarine, bar.
  • Tuesday: Chicken a la king, peas and carrots, pineapple chunks, brown rice, Jell-O with whipped topping.
  • Wednesday: Fish sandwich on a bun, cheesy diced potatoes, mixed green salad with dressing, tropical fruit, dessert.
  • Thursday: Pork loin, candied yams, steamed California Normandy vegetables, dinner roll with margarine, bar.
  • Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, warm cinnamon applesauce, dessert.
