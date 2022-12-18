Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
|
Senior Meals: Dec. 19-23, 2022, menus listed for Pine River dining site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River

senior-meals-2-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 18, 2022 08:01 AM
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

Dec. 19-23

  • Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with sour cream, glazed carrots, bread slice with margarine, dessert.
  • Tuesday: Beef chili with beans, romaine salad with dressing, fruit, cornbread muffin, cookie.
  • Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, California Normandy vegetables, stewed tomatoes, dessert.
  • Thursday: Creamy Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll with margarine, fresh fruit.
  • Friday: Chicken a la king with brown rice, peas and carrots, fruit mix, dessert.
