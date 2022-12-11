Senior Meals: Dec. 12-16, 2022, menus listed for Pine River site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River
We are part of The Trust Project.
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.50 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dec. 12-16
- Monday: Baked fish, au gratin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, dessert.
- Tuesday: Meatloaf, corn, baked potato with sour cream, bread slice with margarine, dessert.
- Wednesday: Baked chicken, peas and carrots, mandarin oranges, rice pilaf, Jell-O with whipped topping.
- Thursday: Sloppy joe on a bun, romaine salad with dressing, seasoned pinto beans, warm peaches.
- Friday: Turkey and noodles, California Normandy vegetables, warm apple slices, dessert.
What do trespassing, addictive behavior, witchcraft and arson have to do with this once famous Christmas dish?
Arlean Rosemore used different materials she'd collected, some more than 120 years old
Italian sausage, onion, garlic and a medley of cheeses are combined to create a savory and delicious filling for the mushrooms.
Members Only
Try these recipes for French toast and fudge using the smooth liqueur