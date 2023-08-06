Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Senior Meals: Aug. 7-11, 2023, menus listed for Pine River nutrition site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

senior-meals-metro-4.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

Read more local area news

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 7-11

  • Monday: Sloppy joe on a bun, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fresh fruit.
  • Tuesday: Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, peas, bread with margarine, dessert.
  • Wednesday: Taco salad with salsa and sour cream, corn chips, fresh apple, dessert.
  • Thursday: Chicken salad sandwich, cucumber and tomato salad, tropical fruit
  • Friday: Smothered pork loin, scalloped potatoes, carrots, bread with margarine, dessert.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
080623-faith-look-for-helpers.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: You and me, we are the helpers the world needs
43m ago
 · 
By  Pastor Jen Matthees
080523.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Huge kohlrabi, aphids on plums, yellow tomato
19h ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Gardens and flowerbeds are at full throttle in August, and they often require supplemental watering. David Samson / The Forum
Lifestyle
August yard and garden to-do list
23h ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080523-electric-fencing.jpg
Local
Fence making workshop coming to Pine River
15h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Echo Journal e-paper archives July 26-31, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Read July 27-Aug. 1, 2023, Echo Journal e-paper headlines
17h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
080523-police-blotter-fireworks-fire.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Aug. 5, 2023
1d ago
Melissa Haff and Ryan Barnett.JPG
Local
Melissa Haff and Ryan Barnett appointed to Jenkins City Council seats
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler