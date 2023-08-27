Senior Meals: Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023, menus listed for Pine River nutrition site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
Aug. 28-Sept. 1
- Monday: Goulash, corn, tropical fruit, bread with margarine.
- Tuesday: Biscuit with sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert.
- Wednesday: Chef salad with vegetables, fruit, muffin, dessert.
- Thursday: Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, dessert.
- Friday: Creamy pasta salad, creamy cucumbers, cantaloupe, vanilla wafer.
