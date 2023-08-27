6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Senior Meals: Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2023, menus listed for Pine River nutrition site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

Aug. 28-Sept. 1

  • Monday: Goulash, corn, tropical fruit, bread with margarine.
  • Tuesday: Biscuit with sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert.
  • Wednesday: Chef salad with vegetables, fruit, muffin, dessert.
  • Thursday: Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, dessert.
  • Friday: Creamy pasta salad, creamy cucumbers, cantaloupe, vanilla wafer.
