Senior Meals: Aug. 21-25, 2023, menus listed for Pine River nutrition site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
Aug. 21-25
- Monday: Baked ham with sauce, scalloped potatoes, mixed green salad with dressing, dinner roll with margarine, banana or fresh fruit.
- Tuesday: Pasta with meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing, pears, Texas toast, cookie.
- Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken, rice, carrots, pineapple.
- Thursday: Pork loin, yams, broccoli, bread with margarine, dessert.
- Friday: Baked fish, rice pilaf, California Normandy vegetables, applesauce, dessert.
