Lifestyle

Senior Meals: Aug. 14-18, 2023, menus listed for Pine River nutrition site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

Aug. 14-18

  • Monday: Parmesan chicken, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick.
  • Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, warm peaches, dinner roll with margarine.
  • Wednesday: Barbecue pork on a bun, coleslaw, pineapple.
  • Thursday: Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll with margarine, warm fruit crisp.
  • Friday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, carrots, bread with margarine, dessert.
