99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Senior Meals: April 24-28, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments in Pine River

senior-meal-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

Read more local area news

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

April 24-28

  • Monday: Barbecue chicken, buttered potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, bread with margarine.
  • Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, pears, bread with margarine, bar.
  • Wednesday: Pasta in meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, breadstick, dessert.
  • Thursday: Ham salad on a bun, pea salad, cookie, banana or fresh fruit.
  • Friday: Chicken a la king, brown rice, broccoli cuts, fruit cocktail, cookie.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Spruce with winter injury April 22, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Evergreen winterburn, burlap wrap removal, chainsaw pruning caution
April 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
042223-last-windrow-loon-spotting.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Loons return in spring, and I saw one
April 22, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
042223.F.FF.GrowingTogether.3
Lifestyle
Snow mold and vole damage rampant on region’s lawns
April 22, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 017.jpg
Minnesota
Nearly 4,500 pay respects to fallen Minnesota sheriff's deputy and procession draws hundreds more
April 22, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Crosslake Cares Mark Twain April 2023.jpg
Local
Crosslake Cares connects senior citizens to services
April 22, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
042223-last-windrow-loon-spotting.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Loons return in spring, and I saw one
April 22, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Ordinances amended to allow chickens, ducks in Pine River
April 21, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler