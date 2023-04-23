Senior Meals: April 24-28, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments in Pine River
PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.
Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.
The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.
To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.
Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.
April 24-28
- Monday: Barbecue chicken, buttered potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, bread with margarine.
- Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, pears, bread with margarine, bar.
- Wednesday: Pasta in meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, breadstick, dessert.
- Thursday: Ham salad on a bun, pea salad, cookie, banana or fresh fruit.
- Friday: Chicken a la king, brown rice, broccoli cuts, fruit cocktail, cookie.
