Lifestyle

Senior Meals: April 17-21, 2023, menus for Pine River listed

Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments in Pine River

senior-meals-2-metro.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people and is open again for in-person dining. Masks are no longer mandatory.

Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River.

The suggested voluntary donation is $5 per meal for those over 60 and $8.75 for those under 60.

To make a reservation, call 218-587-2921.

Menus are subject to change. Meals are served with low-fat milk.

April 17-21

  • Monday: Pizza casserole, green beans, applesauce, garlic breadstick.
  • Tuesday: Biscuit with sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert.
  • Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, peaches, romaine salad with dressing, bar.
  • Thursday: Sloppy Joe on a bun, potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, banana or fresh fruit, cookie.
  • Friday: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, California Normandy vegetables, pears, Jell-O with whipped topping.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
