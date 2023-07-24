Grim's Grub: Treasure worth dying for?

It was 1942, and the USS Lexington was in a fight for its life.

It had taken a torpedo from a Japanese craft, and the seamen on the ship knew they had to save its precious cargo.

Read more of 'Grim's Grub'





As the aircraft carrier slowly sank into the briny sea, seamen were breaking into the thick, steel, vault-like doors and filling their hats, helmets, pockets and any container they laid their hands on with the riches inside.

The effort may have seemed in vain, because no right-minded individual would dream of jumping into the ocean weighed down as such. So they did the only thing they could do.

They ate it!

ADVERTISEMENT

I'd imagine many a weary sailor leaped into lifeboats and the sea with a throbbing headache, because what they had looted from the thick steel doors below decks was ice cream.

To them, it was important enough to risk being numbered among the 200 seamen who died in the sinking of the Lexington. Ice cream was incredibly important to sailors.

Rum had long been a morale boosting treat for anyone out to sea for long periods, and the U.S. Navy was no different.

In 1914, that ended for our maritime defenders, but that left higher-ups with a problem. Sailors were almost dangerously unhappy with the results. They needed something to keep the spirits up.

They landed on ice cream. The treat became so important that ships were built with specific ice cream storing freezers, state-of-the-art ice cream makers and dedicated naval ice cream recipes.

In 1945, the U.S. Navy spent a whopping $1 million to build a dedicated ice cream barge that could make 10 gallons of ice cream every seven minutes — 500 gallons per shift — and could store 2,000 gallons of ice cream at any time.

Oceanic ice cream was so important that the chief responsible for maintaining shipboard ice cream machines was considered by some to be the most important man on the crew.

When Congress attempted to cut expenses by limiting or eliminating ice cream from the Navy budget, they were met with a resounding and dire warning that to do so would endanger national security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ice cream was not only important to the Navy, but also to U.S. allies in tough circumstances. In Manila, under the occupation of Japan, certain civilians were held in internment camps during the war.

To keep their spirits up, some inhabitants of the camps began exchanging recipes for foods they could make with little supplies, or even once they returned to some level of normalcy.

These recipes were recorded in any books available to the prisoners. In one case, a mother and daughter pair — Thelma and Karen Kerns — who were held at Santo Tomas Internment Camp in Manila, shared a recipe.

They recorded such recipes for foods like cupcakes and ice cream, though I can't imagine they had access to the types of ingredients and conveniences necessary to actually make the ice cream. The advantage of this recipe is that it may be made without an ice cream maker.

The second recipe is taken from the 1945 Cookbook of the U.S. Navy. It requires not only an ice cream maker but a decent digital scale, as the Navy used its own recipe for dry, powdered ice cream mix. The original produced a 100 serving (5 gallon) batch of ice cream, so reduction by weight was necessary, though the decimals became fairly small.

Santo Tomas Internment Camp Ice Cream

By Thelma and Karen Kerns

2/3 cup sweetened, condensed milk

1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon of flavoring of choice

1/2 cup chocolate chips or similar (optional)

1 cup frozen whipped cream

To a bowl, add sweetened, condensed milk and water, then stir until combined. Stir in flavorings of choice. To another bowl, add whipped cream and beat until no longer stiff, but still thick. Fold the whipped cream into the milk mixture. Once combined, pour it into a freezer safe container and freeze overnight.

WWII Navy Ice Cream

Reduced yield

ADVERTISEMENT

0.24 ounces cornstarch

2.4 ounces sugar

0.045 ounces salt

0.330 ounces powdered egg

2 ounces powdered milk

12.288 ounces water

0.12 ounces vanilla

0.96 ounces cashew nuts, chopped

0.06 ounces pistachio extract

Green food coloring

Whisk together the cornstarch, sugar and salt. In a separate bowl, combine the eggs and milk, then reconstitute with water. Once reconstituted into a liquid, mix into the cornstarch mixture. Place this into the inner chamber of a double boiler and cook over boiling water, stirring occasionally. Add food coloring during this stage a drop at a time, until you reach your chosen color, then add the vanilla extract and refrigerate.

Once cooled to approximately 40 degrees, pour the ice cream mixture into the inner chamber of a 1 quart ice cream machine prepped according to the manufacturer's instructions. About 10 minutes into freezing, add cashew nuts and pistachio extract and allow the mix to finish.

Remove the inner drum of the ice cream machine, cover and place inside of a freezer at 10 degrees or colder. Once hardened it will be ready to serve.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

