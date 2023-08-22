Grim's Grub: Too much of a good thing can be tragic

Floods have long been a danger faced by many of the world's inhabitants.

Traditionally, the greatest risk has come from the otherwise mundane water. But from time to time something else reaches such quantity that a failure to contain such liquid results in a disastrous, often fatal result.

Readers of my column may remember that such a thing happened in 1919 with a vat of molasses in Boston. A similar catastrophe struck London in 1814, and the culprit was a fluid that some associate with leisure and fun. But not this time.

Picture an industrial type neighborhood in London. The streets are full of vehicles hauling products in and out of factories and storage houses. The alleys have the occasional homeless person. An unfortunate slum full of lower-class individuals lives particularly close to a factory owned by Meux & Company.

Almost certainly the din of local commerce and the hush of a wake being held in a nearby house for a 2-year-old Irish boy were interrupted first with the sudden failure, a deafening white noise and screaming.

In the Meux & Company building, a 22-foot tall vat let loose under the pressure of its contents, setting off a chain reaction that burst a vat nearby and dozens of barrels containing the same liquid, which quickly burst the back wall of the building and demolished buildings in the slum with a 15-foot tall wave of fizzy death (between 128,000 and 323,000 imperial gallons).

In one home, a woman and daughter were washed into the street while having tea. The young girl died of her injuries. The mourners at the nearby wake were similarly disrupted.

An inquest following the event found that eight people were killed in the flood, including five mourners at the funeral. None in the factory was killed, though three needed to be extricated from the rubble and hospitalized.

A court hearing began so quickly that jurors who would define the punishment for the company were able to visit the scene even before the bodies were removed. George Crick, brother to a man injured in the event, said the hoops on the storage tanks had regular failures, three or four times a year.

Crick had recently warned that the containers holding the merchandise were showing signs of failure, and was told the issue was nothing to worry about. These problems had never before led to such a tragedy, but neither were they ever properly fixed.

Still, the jurors found the eight had died "casually, accidentally and by misfortune" and the coroner's inquest identified it as an "Act of God," meaning the company held no liability to pay for those who died.

Still, the financial burden of losing the building, the equipment and a 22-foot tall container of merchandise nearly spelled the company's end if not for a rebate due to insurance on the merchandise.

Oddly, many of the reports following the bursting of the factory seem to have an odd focus on those who came to partake in the merchandise that had spilled over into the streets.

People from all over came and scooped up standing puddles. Though the aftermath was compared to that of fire or earthquakes, they proceeded to get drunk on what they found, because the merchandise that escaped Meux & Company Horse Shoe Brewery was beer — porter to be exact.

Cloie Smith's Beer Cheese Soup (adapted)

1/4 cup celery, diced

1/4 cup carrots, diced

1/4 cup green pepper, diced

1/4 cup onion, diced

1/4 cup melted butter

6 tablespoons flour

6 cups chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

14 ounces cheese spread (1 1/2 cups)

1/4 cup pimento

12 ounces beer

1/4 teaspoon salt

Begin by melting the butter over medium high heat, then saute the onion until they become transparent. Add the flour and mix to make a roux. Cook until slightly golden, then add beer. Scrape the bottom to remove the fond from the bottom of the pan, then add the remainder of the ingredients. Cook until the vegetables are tender and the mixture appears thickened and smooth.

Mike Chapman's Beer Batter

6 eggs

2 1/2 bottles beer

3 tablespoons salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

5 cups flour

1 tablespoon pepper

1 or more shots of whiskey

Whisk all ingredients together until smooth. Pat fish dry before dipping it into the batter and dropping the fish into 350-degree frying oil. Once the fish is golden and floating, remove it to a plate lined with paper towels.

