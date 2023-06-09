Grim's Grub: The tree of life - tasty, tasty life

Since Grim's Grub transitioned to a historical angle, I haven't often indulged in columns featuring wild foods. Today, the two subcategories overlap with explorer Jacques Cartier's arbre de vie, or Tree of Life.

After his initial journey across the ocean to the Gulf of St. Lawrence river lands in Canada, French King Francois I directed Cartier to return and complete his exploration of all the western lands under the same climate and parallels as France. The second journey from 1535-1536 gave Cartier and his crew a close brush with death.

It wasn't until 1753 that citrus was first recognized as a cure for scurvy for seafaring crews and incorporated into rations of rum for both health and morale. So by the time Cartier made land this time in September, at this latitude food for the next year or so would be scarce to come across.

And that's not considering the lack of fruit in the north throughout fall and winter, which would have spelled a near instant relief from the dreaded seafarer's affliction.

Relief came at the hands of locally versed Iroquois in the place that would later become Quebec City. The natives who tended to Cartier and the crew brewed a tea of bark and evergreen needles from a tree they called Annedda. The nearly miraculous recovery from the disturbing disease impressed Cartier so much he dubbed it the Tree of Life.

It's known that vitamin C and various trace nutrients were the missing pieces to a life-sustaining diet during colder months, but back then it was mysterious. And the language barrier means that today the actual tree of life has often been debated.

Another complication is the regional and tribal differences, as the Iroquois may have used one tree, while the Mohawk and Onondaga may have used others.

A popular landscaping tree called Thuja, or arborvitae, has become the most commonly accepted candidate.

Thuja may not be the most familiar plant name, but every Minnesotan knows the other candidates other tribes used — specifically, white pine and white spruce. Whichever you choose, they all are jampacked with more vitamin C than oranges.

Though these travelers appear to have focused on tea, these trees have served as an important source of several products: lumber, resin sealants, turpentine, rosin and more.

In the winter when oozy pitch hardens and cures, it was once a major industry for men bearing sticky burlap sacks and poles with sharpened, metal boxes to wander into the woods to collect the hardened pitch to be made into chewing gum.

Curious people may make their own by collecting the hardened, amber-pink pitch in the winter, boiling it, and squeezing out the bark, sand and grit through cheese cloth. Those with less ambition can still buy spruce gum from various stores online, though famous wild food forager Euell Gibbons could not develop a taste for the gum, the tea or any other pine or spruce products, declaring they taste like turpentine.

During spring time when the new spruce growths are developing, the tender, light green buds may be picked off of blue and black spruce almost like berries for use as a rosemary-like seasoning, or a tart vegetable some describe as almost citrusy that can be used in ice creams, syrups, salads and much more.

Just make sure you don't pick all the new tips off a spruce, and not the topmost ones especially, as these are new growths and you are pruning the trees as you go. Young pine cones can, surprisingly, be used around the same time to make jams and syrups.

When these products are out of season, there's always the needles of red and white pine, which can be used in making a naturally carbonated (and just barely alcoholic) drink dubbed "pine sprite." Even those who don't intend to try this drink should check out videos by Alexis Nikole Nelson (The Black Forager) and Ammeline Mayline "Emmy" Cho (Emmymade on YouTube), who are both so excited and bubbly their own happiness is contagious.

Whichever you try, it is important to be sure you know what you are harvesting before you go into the woods. Yew leaves are toxic and Douglas fir are often considered to have an unpleasant taste.

Naturally Carbonated Pine Sprite

Approximately 2 cups pine needles (white pine recommended)

2 1/2 cups bottled or filtered water

4 tablespoons sugar

Lemon slices, optional

Begin by removing the woody ends from your needles. Fill a large bucket or bowl with cool tap water, submerge the needles and stir them around by hand. Discard the water and repeat three times to simply rinse the needles. Next, allow the needles to dry.

I'd recommend cutting or shredding the needles in half, or finding a way to lightly crush or bruise them before packing them into a large canning jar. Add the sugar, followed by the bottled or filtered water. Close the lid and shake the liquid well to dissolve the sugar. Back off the lid to allow for a small amount of pressure relief.

Place this jar in a warm space out of direct sunlight for three days. After three days the jar should at least be opened to prevent an explosion from built up carbon dioxide. Do not shake the jar! At this point, the soda may be poured over a glass of ice with a slice or more of lemon.

Forager Chef Alan Bergo's Spruce Tip Ice Cream

2 cups half and half

1/2 cup fresh spruce tips

5 large egg yolks

3/4 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon lime juice (optional but recommended)



On low, heat the half and half, sugar, salt and egg yolks in a small saucepan, whisking occasionally until the mixture is hot and thickens slightly.

Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature, then transfer to a blender.

When the mixture is cool, chop the spruce tips well, then add them to the blender and puree until very smooth. It takes a bit of horsepower to break down the needles. For the best flavor you really need them finely blended.

When the mixture is pureed, pass it through a fine mesh strainer. If possible, allow the custard to sit in the fridge overnight, which will give a better texture in the finished product. Before spinning, whisk in the lime juice.

Place the spruce custard in the bowl of an ice cream maker and process according to the manufacturer's directions. Mine usually takes about 45 minutes.

This recipe was provided with permission by Alan Bergo at foragerchef.com/cooking-with-spruce-tips-blue-spruce-ice-cream/#recipe.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.