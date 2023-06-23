Grim's Grub: The tale of sweets and celebrations

It's parade season, and with it comes the time-honored tradition of parade candy.

What most probably don't realize is how old the tradition of throwing candy is, or how thrown candy is tied to ticker tape and confetti.

In today's day and age, many likely have fond memories of standing on the sidewalk as colorful, loud floats pass by showering passersby with Tootsie Rolls, Jolly Ranchers, Hubba Bubba and other sweets the likes of which they would otherwise have to wait until Halloween to get.

It turns out revelers have been throwing sweets at one another for 2,500 years at least! The tradition has gone through some surprising changes.

Fastcompany.com says the tradition began with a Greek custom called phyllobia, where happy and sad occasions alike were met with revelers and mourners throwing things. They threw them at the subject of the event in question or at one another.

What were they throwing?

Almost anything plant related they could get their hands on. Branches, leaves, flowers, garlands. They would throw them when their soldiers came home from war, at weddings, executions and funeral processions.

It is likely they did this as a means to be "near" the person in question. In a large crowd, it would be impossible to get too close or talk to the person, so throwing something at them would have to suffice.

It wasn't until some time later that the crowd was instead the target of thrown goods. The Observer-Dispatch (uticaod.com) says the tradition of throwing candy from parade floats originated from the 1870s.

But I don't know where they got their details and highly doubt the accuracy of that statement.

As far back as the Middle Ages, northern Italy had likely adapted the Greek tradition for their own purposes at parades. It would be years yet before they would throw actual candies; however, mud balls, eggs, coins and fruit were often the projectiles thrown from horse-drawn floats.

These missiles did improve over time.

In Milan in the 14th century, male nobles sweetened the pot a bit, tossing flowers and sweets. Female nobles threw egg shells filled with essences and perfumes.

Upset peasantry mocked them by tossing back rotten eggs. In 1597, it got so bad that the Milanese city governor had to outlaw sprayed liquids and rotten eggs at parades.

Their fun ruined, everyone stopped throwing things altogether until the 1700s.

In the 1700s, candy throwing resumed, this time with candy-coated seeds — coriander seeds of all things.

In Italy today, the name for confetti is still "coriandoli," according to Wikipedia.

Depending on where you were, the sweets may have been better. Author Giovannia Boccaccio's "Decameron" novellas describe candies made from seeds and nuts. In this case, these were hard candy-coated almonds.

A manufacturer of these hard candy-coated almonds persists in the town of Sulmona. Though Italians know confetti by the name derived from coriander, some of these hard candies were instead called confetto, from the Latin confecto, meaning "small sweet."

In some places, sugarplums became the norm.

As you can see, "confetti" comes from the same root. The reason this name for small candies became associated with flecks of paper is tied to cost.

Sugar in the 14th century was expensive. To get around this expense, some less wealthy folk tossed "chalk candies," which in spite of the name were not candies at all, but balls of chalk or plaster.

I'd imagine these came with their own problems.

Getting pelted with something hard at a parade is certainly less fun if that something is completely inedible. On top of that, I'd imagine some kids may have taken the name seriously, expecting something akin to Necco Wafers, candy cigarettes or similar, instead finding themselves picking plaster out of their teeth (likely chipped teeth after chewing on plaster balls).

In 1895, businessman Enrico Mangili invented paper confetti. Silkworm farming required a sort of perforated paper bedding. The bedding had a byproduct in the form of small paper flecks, akin to what you find in a paper hole punch.

Mangili began throwing these cheap byproducts from floats when candy was too expensive, and balls of chalk were too ... tacky, I would assume.

It may be the case that candy "confetti" came to American parades via an 1870 Mardi Gras parade as the Observer-Dispatch suggests, but it is clear the tradition goes much, much further back.

We can all just be thankful the tradition no longer includes rotten eggs and bits of plaster. I'd take Necco Wafers any day over those.

Glazed Pecans

From the 2006 Cornfest cookbook

1 pound pecans, or 2 10-ounce bags

1 egg white

1 teaspoon water

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Dash of salt

Butter a foil-covered cookie sheet. Spread pecans on the sheet. Stir egg white and water. Do not whip it or it will turn frothy. Pour this over the pecans and mix them to coat.

Mix and sprinkle the sugar, cinnamon and salt over the pecans. Mix well and bake at 250 degrees for one hour, stirring occasionally.

Caramels

From the Cornfest cookbook

1 cup real butter

2 1/4 cups brown sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Cook the butter, brown sugar, syrup and condensed milk in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly until the candy reaches a temperature of 240 degrees, about 15-20 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla. Pour the mixture into a 9x13-inch buttered pan. Cool and cut into squares. Store in a tightly covered container.

Glass Candy

From the Backus Centennial Cookbook

3 3/4 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups light Karo Corn Syrup

1 cup water

1/2 teaspoon flavoring of your choice

1/2 teaspoon coloring

Put the sugar, syrup and water in a kettle and stir over heat until the sugar is dissolved. Bring the mixture to a boil without stirring until the temperature on a candy thermometer reaches 310 degrees. Remove the kettle from the heat and add flavoring and coloring before pouring the mixture onto a foil-lined pan. Cool and then break into pieces.

