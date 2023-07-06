Grim's Grub: Lets tacobout the perfect food

I do not think I would describe them as my favorite food, but tacos are probably one of very few foods I could eat for every meal every day without complaint.

When I was a child, it was probably my primary impression of Mexican food, though perhaps you already know they aren't purely authentic. So the question is, what's the real story?

The precursor to the taco did indeed exist pre-Spanish interference. The tacos of those times are reportedly much simpler.

Pre-Columbian Mesoamerica lacked dairy. While llamas and alpacas were domesticated, they were seen neither as a meat source nor a dairy source.

As a matter of fact, many of the South American indigenous people thrived off of primarily plant-based diets, with fish making up the majority of their meat-based diets in many places.

It's for that reason that fish tacos are likely the closest thing we have to an authentic, historical taco. Even so, the original taco precursor would have been primarily fish, or in some cases offal (organ meat) from some of the meat animals they did consume.

Much like many other countries, South America has long had its own "bread" option, in this case made from one of their most vital food sources — corn and, by extension, tortillas.

Modern tacos are surprisingly young, possibly just over 100 years old. The modern taco is the brainchild of Mexican silver miners, according to research by University of Minnesota professor Jeffrey M. Pilcher.

Some have theorized the name itself comes from the mining process. According to Katy June Friesen, author of a Smithsonian Magazine article, the word "taco," in silver mines referred to gunpowder rolled in a bundle of paper, stuffed in small crevasses and set to explode to help excavate the ore.

Drawing from their roots, these same miners would have been familiar with simple meals of tortilla wrapped around fillings, now likely including more ruminant (cow) meat, dairy and other treats.

The food was still fast, simple, affordable and something they could probably eat while they worked. Friesen and others say the first documented reference to tacos was in the dish "tacos de minero," or miner's tacos.

The first vendors of our wonderful little friend were "taquerias," literally a Mexican cafe or restaurant that today specializes in tacos. These establishments were very migratory, following workers as they went to the mines, to log forests and to work in big cities.

These places, often run by women, featured the regional specialties of the folks running them, resulting in different spices, different ingredients and ultimately variety in what may be the absolute perfect food.

Tacos followed these same taquerias and migrant workers across the border into the United States, where immigrants traveled to mine and build railroads. The earliest U.S. references to the taco came in 1905 as a result.

Here, the taco was a major low-class street food in Los Angeles. They were served alongside push carts filled with steamy, mouth-watering tamales by women dubbed the "Chili Queens."

They first started showing up to take advantage of milling crowds during festivals, but they soon found demand on the streets even during downtime, especially anywhere there was a busy, lower-class work force.

Chili Queens hit other cities as well. They became a major tourist attraction in San Antonio, where residents saw Mexico as a dangerous place. Rather than going there to sample the culture and cuisine, they felt they could instead sample it via the Chili Queens and their taco carts.

As immigrant families integrated into U.S. society and some began to rise into the middle and even upper class, the popularity of the taco grew, with more European ingredients being incorporated by the 1920s.

When tacos came into the mainstream in the United States, other cultures merged their own foods with tacos in places south of the border. In Mexico, Lebanese migrants put their schawarma or gyro fillings into tortillas, not pita bread, and invented tacos arabes, "Arab tacos," which eventually gave birth to tacos al pastor with the introduction of pork and pineapple.

Though it had its roots overseas, this became the common taco variant found throughout Mexico in the 1960s.

In 1962, the taco changed once again with Glen Bell's founding of Taco Bell, almost guaranteeing that the standard image of a taco in the United States would forever look different from the standard image of a taco in Mexico.

Fish Tacos

2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon pepper

12 ounces water or dark beer

2 pounds firm fish

Oil for frying

1/2 cup mayo

1/2 cup plain yogurt

Cayenne pepper (optional)

3 cups shredded cabbage

1 onion diced

2 limes, sliced

1 tomato (optional)

Start by heating oil in a deep pot to 350 degrees.

Mix the flour, garlic, oregano, pepper and water or beer into a smooth batter. Dip the fish into the batter until coated, then fry in the oil until golden and floating. Set the fish aside on paper towels to drain. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Mix the mayo and yogurt until thoroughly combined.

Top a tortilla with your choice of cabbage, onion, tomato and white sauce, followed by a drained piece of fish.

Cousin Cherie's Tacos Al Pastor

4 guajillo chilis, boiled, de-seeded and cleaned

1 ancho chili, boiled, de-seeded and cleaned

4 cloves garlic

1/2 onion, chopped

1/2 cup orange juice

3/4 cup pineapple juice, fresh if possible

1 tablespoon oregano

1 tablespoon thyme

1 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon cumin

1-2 tablespoons paprika

1-2 tablespoons salt

2-3 pounds pork loin sliced thin

Tortillas

Salsa

Onion

Cilantro

Lime wedges

Make a marinade by blending the guajillo, ancho, garlic, onion, orange juice, pineapple juice, oregano, thyme, pepper, cumin, paprika and salt together. Strain through a mesh strainer to ensure a smooth texture. Add a layer of marinade to the bottom of a large bowl or baking dish, followed by a layer of meat. Cover the meat with more marinade and repeat this process until all the meat and marinade have been used. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.

Remove from the refrigerator and grill the meat until cooked throughout. Remove from the grill and cut into thin slices to serve on the tacos.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.