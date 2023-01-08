Grim's Grub: It's New Year somewhere

We're all very familiar with New Year, the great celebration of our calendars advancing one more digit and everyone, even tiny children, know it lands on Jan. 22....oh wait, I meant Sept. 15 or was it April 14?

Much of the world used another calendar at some point. The Gregorian Calendar as we call it was a modified version of the Julian calendar when some errors in the process were improved under Pope Gregory XIII, who declared it official in 1582. Other countries adopted it at different times.

One of the biggest purveyors of the calendar, and likely the responsible for later conversions, was imperialism by European nations. It was good for commerce at the very least, and that's likely the reason it continued to spread.

Some new adopters were amazingly recent. Japan adopted the calendar in 1873, though their Tenpo calendar was considered more accurate, when considering astronomy.

This was due to Japanese financial woes. It was not only a hard year financially, but the Japanese government had to choose between paying government employees once a month for 13 months under the Tenpo or 12 months under the Gregorian. The Gregorian Calendar also reduced the number of holidays that workers had.

Korea recognized the calendar in 1896 and China in 1912. Though under the sphere of influence of Christian powers that be, Greece only accepted the Gregorian calendar in 1923. Greece was determined to resist the Roman Catholic origin of the calendar because of their Orthodox Church traditions. Pressures after World War I were likely responsible for the eventual acceptance of the Gregorian Calendar.

Saudi Arabian banking sectors accepted it in 2016. Dropping oil prices led the government to limit payouts to Saudi people from those oil profits, almost similar to Japan except the money was going to more than just government employees. As a matter of fact, government employees in Saudi Arabia actually receive the benefit of one additional month of salary and benefits under the old calendar. The private section lost one month under the Gregorian calendar.

The North Korean government still insists on using a different calendar for obvious reasons. Thailand and Ethiopia are also among those with their own calendar.

Many countries and cultures still have their own, often lunar, New Year with New Year traditions. Chinese New Year, the Lantern Festival, is Jan. 22 and it includes one day dedicated to delicious dumplings.

Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, won't be until Sept. 15, when Jewish celebrants might serve a beautiful, round but braided loaf of golden bread, called a round challah. It represents the circular nature of the year and seasons and is sweet, representing hope.

Then there is Tamil New year, April 14, which begins with a tray of six different fruits with very different flavors and includes other traditional foods including enough decadent sweet treats to make your head swim.

This is just a small taste of the beautiful New Year celebrations that exist out there and the incredible foods other nations use to help them look ahead to the future.

Jaozi Beijing Dumplings

2 cup flour

1/2 cup water

1 pinch salt

1 lb ground pork

3 finely chopped spring onions

1 clove minced garlic

1 Tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon sesame oil

salt and white pepper to taste

Begin by mixing the pork, onions, garlic, vinegar, sesame oil, salt and pepper in a bowl. Set aside to let mingle in the refrigerator.

Combine the flour, water and salt into a dough. Knead it 10 minutes or more to make a very firm, smooth, elastic dough. You can knead as long as necessary. Roll this into a long cord about 3/4 to 1 inch thick and cut into 3/4 inch long sections. Roll a section into a ball and then flatten it with your palm before using a rolling pin to roll it out to approximately 3 inches in diameter and 1-2 mm thick.

Once all wrappers are rolled out, fill with about 1 Tablespoon of filling in the center. Fold the wrapper in half and squeeze the two sides together to make a neat package. Repeat with the rest of the dough and filling.

Steam these dumplings 15 minutes or until cooked through. A good dipping sauce may be made by combining rice vinegar, chile oil and soy sauce in equal parts.

Round Challah, courtesy of delish.com

4 cups all purpose flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

3 large eggs, separated, reserve both whites and yolks

3 additional large egg yolks

1/3 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup warm water

6 tablespoons honey 1 packages instant yeast

nonstick spray

In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, 2 eggs, egg yolks and vegetable oil. In a separate bowl, combine the water, honey and yeast. Mix the flour mixture either by hand or in a stand mixer with a dough hook. Once well combined, add the yeast mixture and continue to mix until the dough pulls all of the ingredients together into a ball and is only slightly sticky. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface.

Knead the dough until smooth on the outside and it springs back when pressed lightly with your fingers.

Spray the inside of a large bowl with cooking spray before placing the dough into the bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to proof until doubled in size, about 90 minutes.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Punch the dough down once and then turn it out. Roll the dough into a rope about 20-22 inches in length then spiral the rope together (more complex patterns may be found online). Tuck the remaining end under the challah to keep it from coming loose. Transfer the roll to the prepared baking sheet, cover loosely with plastic and allow to double in size over approximately 60 minutes.

Beat the remaining egg with a fork and brush it over the bread, making sure to coat all nooks and crannies. Bake at 375 degrees until the exterior turns a deep caramel color and a thermometer inserted in the center reads 190 degrees. This should take approximately 35-40 minutes.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

