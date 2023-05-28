Grim's Grub: A picture pretty enough to eat

If I say "still life," you probably have an image in your mind.

Since I'm saying it in this particular column, you're probably picturing food like apples, maybe a whole fruit bowl or even a pumpkin.

But still-life paintings are almost as likely to depict a bouquet, and at one time there were a surprising number of one particular bouquet finding its way into paintings.

Still lifes of this subject span a surprisingly broad time period, from at least the 1600s to the 1800s. One of the earliest still-life painters to depict this particular bouquet was Dutch painter Adriaen Coorte, who produced his most known piece in 1697.

Coorte had many paintings of this same subject, each of them as detailed as the last.

You can see the wounded ends of the sharply angled cuts and fibrous outer skin on the stems. The little, pale buds sprouting at the top of the stems, even the twine the stems are tied with. Sometimes Coorte's paintings had a sidekick, under or behind or near the bouquet.

Comparing them, it seems almost certain some of the paintings are not simply the same type of bouquet, but the same exact bouquet, but paired with currant berries, strawberries and even a butterfly.

To the Dutch, these little bundles were the ultimate sign of spring and good things to come. Apparently, the ancient Romans in Pompeii once adorned their walls with the same subject, showing the painter wasn't the only one to appreciate it.

Coorte isn't well known. People found an interest in him and his work quite some time after his death, particularly in the 1900s. So his life is known almost exclusively by his art.

Coorte's work inspired a much more known Édouard Manet in painting the same type of bouquet in 1880. Around this time he had taken to painting still lifes of fruit, vegetables and the aforementioned bouquet, much to the delight of the recipient, Charles Ephrussi.

Manet billed Ephrussi a whole 800 francs for the work, approximately $1,700 today, according to Gray's Sporting Journal. Ephrussi was so enamored of the work, he paid Manet 1,000 francs instead.

Manet, sort of a cheeky fellow, said, "One appears to have escaped your bunch," in a letter accompanying a painting of a single, solitary match to those in the former painting.

It's hard to imagine paying that much for a painting of such a bouquet. Manet's was not nearly so detailed as Coorte's, as the details are mostly lost in the very visible brush strokes.

Who could possibly imagine paying around $2,000 for a painting of a bouquet of asparagus even if they were the famous, pale white Dutch style?

I think I'll just pick what's in my garden and be happy with that, simply steamed and tossed in butter or toasted sesame oil.

Asparagus Quiche

10 slices of bacon

12 ounces asparagus, cut into 1-inch or smaller pieces

Small onion, cut into thin slivers

1 teaspoon garlic

5 eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

8 ounces shredded Swiss cheese

1 10-inch pie pan lined with pie crust

Begin with a medium or large frying pan. Cut your bacon into 1- to 2-inch slices and put them in the pan either cold, or just barely warmed. This will cause the bacon to create grease for the next step. Fry the bacon until it has browned. You will want it to be at least golden before removing it into a separate container.

Next, add the onion and asparagus to the pan and stir while frying both in the bacon grease. You are not trying to completely cook the asparagus, but to wilt it somewhat. Once the onion begins to turn translucent, add the garlic and stir thoroughly. Fry for an additional minute before draining and setting the vegetables aside with the bacon.

Beat the eggs, milk and flour together until well combined. Next, add the remaining dry ingredients. If your vegetables and bacon are cool enough, combine them with the eggs now. Once thoroughly combined, pour the mixture into the 10-inch pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour, then allow the quiche to stand for 15 minutes.

Grilled, Glazed Bacon Asparagus Bouquet

Medium thickness asparagus

Long slices of bacon, 1 slice per 3 asparagus

1 pineapple (you will probably have leftover fruit, so get a small one)

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon butter

Wrap three spears of asparagus with a single slice of bacon, overlapping spirals slightly. Pin them with toothpicks soaked in water to keep them wrapped and set the bunch aside as you wrap the rest.

Remove the pineapple rind and slice the pineapple into 1/2-inch or thinner slices. Chop approximately 1 cup of this sliced pineapple and toss the chopped pineapple with brown sugar. Reserve the rest of the sliced pineapple for later.

In a pan, simmer the pineapple, brown sugar, water and butter over low heat until it has softened into a jammy texture. If you have a blender, blend this into a smooth consistency and set it aside.

Take the sliced pineapple and cut "flowers" from the slices, leaving a hole in the center smaller than the asparagus bundles. This step is optional. You can simply use the glaze and not get too fancy if you don't want to.

Place the asparagus on the grill over indirect heat. If you grill it directly over hot coals, you could cause a flare-up that lights the bacon completely on fire and ruins it. Grill for a couple of minutes on each side, then remove the asparagus to a tray. Brush the glaze onto the wrapped asparagus and return it to the grill for another 2-3 minutes for each side. After the last flip, add your pineapple if you like them grilled.

Once grilled, assemble the "flowers" and arrange them in a horizontal bundle on the serving platter.

This may also be made in the oven. To use as an appetizer, you may also cut the asparagus spears in half or thirds and wrap them with smaller strips of bacon, two spears at a time.

Serve as is or with a creamy dipping sauce like ranch, blue cheese or aioli.

