Grim's Grub: A Christmas food too powerful?

Here with Grim's Grub we have reviewed many foods of great importance throughout history.

Great importance to someone or another, but few have as legendary an effect on people as this one — a dessert you are unlikely to see on any Christmas dinner table nowadays.

Maybe, just maybe, it was too powerful a burden for modern families to bear.

In the 16th century around the holidays, it seems almost to have inspired a "trick or treat" sort of mentality around local youth who would visit neighbors around Christmastime, give them brief entertainment and then demand a slice of this dessert.

And they would refuse to move on until served. Woe be it to any neighbor who answered the door and wasn't prepared.

Perhaps that is why Oliver Cromwell sought to ban it after his rise to power in 1653. After Cromwell's death in 1658, and the shift in power away from Puritan leaders in 1660, the ban on this risque dessert was relieved, for better or worse.

It may be out of a sort of rebelliousness that in the 17th century, one famous author compared it nearly to a holy artifact.

The writer describes the younger children in the house nearly like addicts in the way they were awaiting impatiently, angry even, over the prospect that this dessert might not turn out right, or that someone might have stolen it while it cooled outside.

Maybe it was the infusion of brandy, which was sometimes lit on fire before being poured over.

At the end of the meal when the dessert was served, he said not a person dared speak ill of it or call it too big or too small for those gathered.

"It would have been flat heresy to do so," the writer declares.

In reality, it is almost hard to understand its appeal, at least at that time. It required a very different cooking method than we were used to.

The ingredients of the dough for this dessert would be wrapped in muslin or cheesecloth, tied at the top and boiled in water.

Today it is steamed in containers like Bundt pans instead, but the above author describes the smell as similar to a street with a restaurant, baker and laundry business.

Making the dish was nearly ritualistic. The fifth Sunday before Christmas was traditionally set aside as "stir-up Sunday." On this day, each family member was required to take a turn stirring the dough.

However, they couldn't stir it willy-nilly. No, they had to stir it from east to west to impart the dessert with good luck.

The dessert was a choking hazard because tradition dictated the dough must be enchanted by the inclusion of things that should never be put into food.

First there was a button, which would declare the finder a bachelor for the rest of the year; and a thimble, which would do the same for a woman.

A ring would predict a wedding for the finder in the next year. An anchor would grant its finder a safe year. Finally, a wishbone was just for good luck.

it seems almost like witchcraft. Perhaps this is why Luna Lovegood, a witch in the Harry Potter series, is looking forward to this dish the most during Hogwarts' opening feast in "The Order of the Phoenix."

Given Cromwell's Puritan beliefs, it is clear he saw the treat as witchcraft for these reasons — hence why he had it banned. But that didn't stop it from rising to fame.

That's why, in the 17th century it was written into the lyrics of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" as "figgy pudding," where the young carolers declare they will not leave without it.

Of course, it was Bob Cratchit who declared it heresy for those gathered at his table to judge the pudding his wife made in Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," though he called it a Christmas or plum pudding (in spite of there being no plums).

Cromwell really did ban the dessert due to the more mystical nature of the items inside of it, but his Puritan Parliament held similar grudges against depictions of angels, veneration of saints and more.

In the end, it was just a pudding, which you might not realize is just what English people call nearly all desserts and even some sausages.

The real reason nobody eats it anymore? It's really just another kind of fruitcake.

Classic Figgy Pudding

Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com

Adapted from Cloie Smith's Suet Pudding recipe



1/2 cup brandy

1 1/4 cups milk

2 cups sugar

2 cups chopped suet (some recipes substitute butter)

2 eggs

2 cups dry breadcrumbs

2 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon cloves

2 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 cups dried fruits (raisins, mango, currants, candied orange peels, etc.)

Soak your chosen dried fruits in brandy and allow them to stand for 3 hours or overnight (optional but traditional).

The next day, combine all of the ingredients in a bowl. Bring a large pot of water to a boil (consider boiling another pot of water as well). Wet a large pudding cloth (food grade muslin or cheesecloth) before placing the batter in the center, then bring the sides together into a bundle. Tie the cloth shut. The dough should form a ball. Ensure the twine you tie the ball with has a loop on top that will not come undone when you use it to lift the dough.

Gently lower the clothed dough ball into the boiling water and cover the pot with a tight fitting lid. Boil for 2 to 2 1/2 hours, occasionally topping off the boiling water from your second pot of boiling water to ensure the pudding remains submerged.

After the time is done, remove the pudding from the pot and slide a wooden spoon or other long instrument through the loop in the twine. Use this to hang it somewhere that it might drip away the excess water.

Allow to drip dry until the cloth is dry but the pudding is still warm (2-3 hours). Unwrap the pudding, peeling the cloth back gently, and place it onto a plate. Allow it to cool completely.

Traditionally this would have been made five Sundays before Christmas and allowed to age and mellow (in a refrigerator or freezer, wrapped in plastic) for a whole year, but modern cooks like at least three weeks.

