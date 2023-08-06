Faith: You and me, we are the helpers the world needs

“Fred Rogers often told this story about when he was a boy and would see scary things on the news: "My mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.' To this day, especially in times of disaster, I remember my mother's words, and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world." *

I was not a big fan of Mister Rogers when I was little. I was more of a "Sesame Street" kid.

I don’t really remember watching his show when my daughter was little either. I find that now, as an adult, the calming nature of his show is something I crave.

The world is a hard, hard place. The news is scary, often so scary that we are tempted to just switch it off.

I would caution against this. We cannot just pretend that bad things don’t happen, or that evil doesn’t exist. I think we have to stay attentive to the issues and needs of the world. Ignoring a situation is not an option or a solution.

The words of Rogers’ mother were meant for a child. They are a reminder that help can be found if you look for it. The words may bring comfort to us as adults, but if that is all they are, we are missing the point.

Once we are no longer children, we are to become one of the helpers. In times of disaster, there are helpers that are specially trained to offer aid in a situation, and some of us choose this path; offering help is a career choice.

In daily life, there are times that each of us needs a helping hand, to know that someone is there. We are all capable of playing this role for someone.

Too often, I hear people lament over the state of the world. They are disgusted with the state of things and wonder how long we have until the world ends. They have a doomsday mindset, sure that we are in the end times.

Here’s the thing though, there have been many times that the world has felt upside down or nearing the end. Read a history book and think of what it was like to live through a “historic event."

Read your Bible and consider times of nation against nation, when enemies were more plentiful than neighbors. Entire armies, tribes and villages were wiped out in incredibly cruel and violent ways.

God himself, in his anger, flooded the whole world.

For all those claiming that we are living in the end of days, please remember that God promised to never do anything like that again. There may be difficult days for sure, but we will get through them.

We get through them because of the helpers. If you look around and can only exclaim, “How can this be?" or “Who will help us?” I’ve got news for you. We are the ones that we have been waiting for.

If you find yourself constantly looking for the adult or the helper, take a look in the mirror. You and me, we are the helpers that the world needs.

We have all been given unique abilities, and God wants us to use them for the benefit of the world, for the benefit of others. We are called to be the “helpers."

*The "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" section of the PBS website offers advice on "Helping Children Deal with Tragic Events in the News."

Jennifer (Jen) Matthees is pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes and supply pastor at Pine River United Methodist Church.