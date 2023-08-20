Faith: What's love got to do with it?

The human race is quite the amazing specimen. It is a diverse species that has a variety of shapes, sizes, looks and ideas.

We are the only creature on this planet with sentience, which brings into play a complex yet amazing facet. What that means is that people can reason and think abstractly, are aware of their existence and think deeply on that.

As humans exercise this beautiful gift, they can come to a variety of conclusions about reality. Truth is, not all conclusions are equally good.

Some are squared perfectly with reality while others are wild departures from them. What do people do when faced with wide, diverse opinions?

For those who claim to be followers of Jesus, we first need to remember we are all created in God's image. That means we all share in invisible, immutable traits that God has that will matter into eternity.

Second, we need to remember that God loves all people. His love for those who follow Him is different than for those who do not. It's much like how parents love their kids in a different way than they love other people's kids.

Third, God sent His son to redeem everyone who accepts His gift.

Yes, people will have different ideas, some good and some not. Regardless, we are called to care for the people as God does, in seeing them as being made in the image of the invisible.

He calls us to interact with them with care and love. That doesn't mean blind acceptance of what they do or say that is contrary to the Creator. God is also a God of truth and will not stand lies.

It means asking questions, listening and responding out of sincere love and care for the person. It means showing tact and being able to "read a room."

I work with teens and right now they are engulfed in culture wars that ask them to accept ideas that aren't always lined up with reality or truth. This is an area where I work with them often, helping them learn the art of asking questions, listening carefully and speaking with tact and compassion.

Again, not all ideas are equally valuable, but all people are because the Creator said they were and showed how much they are valued.

Mike Neumann is the pastor of youth and discipleship at The Log Church in Crosslake.