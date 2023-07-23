Faith: We must recognize our binary nature

Water can have a calming effect on us. And perhaps that is why so many of us have homes on a lake or river.

We like to hear the water gently swishing up onto the shoreline. The water flowing over rocks in a small creek gives us peace.

Water is a necessity of life. It is a positive presence.

I recently went on vacation and enjoyed the peacefulness of looking out over Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario — seeing beautiful sunsets and the glistening of the water.

We know that those lakes are not always calm and peaceful. The water can quickly turn into a place of danger.

Stopping at Niagara Falls between Lake Erie and Lake Ontario was amazing to look at, but after seeing the power of the water, I don’t know why anyone would want to go over in a barrel!

The force of the water flowing over the rim continues to erode away the falls.

We have all seen the impact of flood waters that lead to much destruction and loss of life. Rain water, so essential for all growing things, can cause great destruction if it penetrates our roofs or basements.

So water has a binary nature — both necessary and potentially dangerous at the same time.

The Bible has that same understanding of the binary nature of water.

As Christians, we enter into new life with baptism in water (either sprinkled or immersed). This is the life-giving nature of water.

Yet, throughout the Old Testament, the images of water were often about its destructive power. It symbolizes chaos — symbolizing that which we as humans have little control over.

It is water that can destroy life as seen in the story of Noah and the Ark. In Isaiah, the author pleads for God to not let the destructive waters take away life.

So within the Biblical text, water is both good and bad in its potential. As people, however, we like to have clearly defined lines of demarkation.

Things (or people) are either good or they are bad. We have difficulty living with things that are binary — a thing or a person who can be two things at the same time.

Yet within each of us, we live binary lives — we can both be good or we can be bad in our potential. We can give others life by our positive actions, but we can also bring destruction through the negative things that we do.

Many times we think we are doing something positive, but when we gossip, denigrate other people’s experiences, and tell individuals or even whole societies that they must live and act in the way that I live and act, or in the way that I understand the Bible and God, we are really fostering destruction.

So if you think that your experience and understanding of how to live life is the only way, then you fail to recognize your own binary nature.

As Christians, we have a perfect example of a binary life — Jesus. Most Christians proclaim Jesus was both human and God at the same time. Theologians have been trying to understand and explain how Jesus was both God and human for centuries, but it is difficult to comprehend or explain.

We are not binary in the same way as Jesus, but we can become more like Jesus when we open ourselves to the transforming power of Jesus to help us contain the nature within us that can destroy.

Mark Ford is pastor at Crosslake Presbyterian Church.