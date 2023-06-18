Faith: We are all made in God's image - let's celebrate

“In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth …” (Genesis 1:1; NRSV)

These are the famous opening words of the Bible. This begins the first of two stories of creation in Scripture.

After creating light and darkness, water and sky, land and sea, sun and moon, birds and sea creatures, God paused each day and saw his creation of good.

Finally, on the sixth and last day of creation, God created all of the land animals and “creeping things.”

Though it was good, it appeared to God something was still missing.

“Then God said, ‘Let us make humankind in our image, according to our likeness …’ So God created humankind in his image, in the image of God he created them …” (Gen. 1:26,27)

And before God rested on the seventh day, God again paused, but this time claimed, “… indeed, it was very good.” (Gen. 1:31)

As humankind, not only have we been created and chosen by God to be stewards of God’s good creation, but in fact we are called to live out a life that embodies God’s own sacred image. The image in which we all have been made.

And in God’s very good creation of humankind, God celebrates the life of each of God’s children!

What joy comes from such profound truth! But unfortunately, the reality is that many people don’t hear this life-changing good news.

Especially this month, as we celebrate Pride Month, this truth from God cannot be said loud enough. The month of June is dedicated to celebrate the life and contributions of LGBTQ+ people, progress that has been made toward equal rights, and raising awareness of the ongoing challenges that still exist.

Many in the LGBTQ+ community only hear the loudest voices of those who spew hatred and fear. My friend and colleague, the Rev. Brandan Robertson, recently wrote on Instagram:

“But think of the countless queer people who don't have access to an affirming community, therapy, or theological education. Think of what receiving a message [of hate] does to them. Think of what they feel when they see these [negative] comments on social media. I can tell you what these comments *don't* do: convince them that God is love. Convince them of the good news of the Gospel. Convince them that Christians actually follow Christ.

"This is why Pride is such a big deal for so many of us — it's not just an excuse to party (though we have much to celebrate) — it's an act of resistance against the hatred being spoken over the queer community every day, resistance against those who claim to speak for God when we know, deep in our bones, that God delights in our queerness.

"It's an act of defiance against those who claim to embody love when the truth is that they live in fear. It's an act of truth telling in the face of those who speak lies and demand that we live a lie. Pride is our time to declare that we are here, we're not afraid, and we will not live in the closets of shame or dishonesty any longer. What could be more holy than that?”

Personally, I too have been a recipient of such hate by a few “Christians.” But that is not how we are called to behave.

We are not called to debate or challenge another human’s existence. We are called to love one another as God first loved us.

Therefore, in this month of Pride, let us all remember and hold to God’s radical, loving truth — that we are all created and made in God’s image — that is something we all can celebrate!

Austin Nelson, of Minneapolis and Crosslake, is a pastor, church historian and Pequot Lakes High School graduate.