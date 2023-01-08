Faith: Was Jesus Minnesota nice?

Our society has become fixated on being tolerant and accepting toward almost everything. Even the church in areas has become overly sensitive to how it has been perceived historically and swung with the pendulum of being tolerant to everyone and everything.

So, if Jesus were to drop by your home or church would He be Minnesota nice? Before we answer that question there are a few things we do know about Jesus.

The first thing we know about Jesus is that He was kind and exhibited that fruit of the Holy Spirit since He and The Spirit are one. Therefore, we know that Jesus embodied kindness. We saw it when He was with children. Jesus also demonstrated kindness when He was on the cross in how He cared for His mother. In John 19:26-27 we find, “When Jesus saw his mother there, and the disciple whom he loved standing nearby, he said to her, “Woman, here is your son,” and to the disciple, “Here is your mother.” From that time on, this disciple took her into his home.”

The second thing we know about Jesus is that He is protective toward the character of God. We find in Matthew 21:12-13, “Jesus entered the temple courts and drove out all who were buying and selling there. He overturned the tables of the money changers and the benches of those selling doves. “It is written,” he said to them, “‘My house will be called a house of prayer,’ but you are making it ‘a den of robbers.’”

The third thing we know about Jesus is that He expected His disciples to say things that would not be popular. He tells His disciples in Matthew 10:22, “You will be hated by everyone because of me, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, is Jesus Minnesota nice? If we define Minnesota nice as never saying something that may offend someone. If we define Minnesota nice as always trying to appease people. If Minnesota nice is only about conflict avoidance, then I must conclude that Jesus was not Minnesota nice. Now that doesn’t make Him an Iowan or Wisconsin.

You see, Jesus was the perfect balance of truth and love. Sometimes we know…or at least we use to know, that sometimes the truth hurts. Paul told us to speak the truth in love in Ephesians 4:15. The truth is real. If we aren’t speaking truth, we are speaking a lie. How can a lie be loving?

Paul also wrote in 1 Corinthians 1:18, “For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.” Telling someone that they are a sinner is not popular. Telling someone that Jesus is the only way to reconciliation with God is not in vogue. Telling someone that living a life without Jesus ends in eternal separation from God in what we call hell is not going to get you elected homecoming king.

All of these things were the messages of Jesus. This can all be summed up in one verse, John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Jesus may not be Minnesota nice, but He is The King of Kings and Lord of Lords!

Troy Nelson is the executive pastor for The Log Church in Crosslake.