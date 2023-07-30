Faith: Walk humbly

"He has told you. O man (or woman or child) what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God." Micah 6:8.

Walk humbly.

I was on a bike ride this morning, headed west on Buschmann, looking to link up with Akerson and some work. I hear the sweet voice of my riding partner call out a vehicle.

We both take a humble posture and get near the right-hand side of the road. I can tell it’s a big truck, and then I hear the tell-tale sound of a downshift.

The truck — a big green garbage truck with an orange and white logo — wasn’t going to pass us, but allow us to make it to Akerson, while it executed a right-hand turn onto Nelson.

I waved, grateful for grace what was just extended to me. I think I can argue, the driver “drove humbly.”

"Walk humbly" is literal, i.e., when you walk or run or ride or drive, do so humbly, I’ve found that it is easier to walk humbly when I am not in a hurry. I’ve found it easier to walk humbly when I drive slower. I’ve found it easier to walk humbly when I increase the distance between me and the vehicle I am following … etc.

"Walk humbly" is also figurative, i.e., I have an attitude that is opposite of "I’m a big deal." This doesn’t mean I allow myself to be treated poorly by others; but even if I’m treated poorly by others, "walk humbly" gives gentle guidance on how I might think of them, and they think of me.

"Walk humbly" can also include the things that I have, the things that I want, the things that I must get. I’d be the first to say I have more stuff than I deserve, more stuff than I need, so "walk humbly" makes me think, can I get by with less? Can I give away more?

"Walk humbly" fights with anger. "Walk humbly" might be a posture, an antidote toward anger.

But enough about what I think, what do you think?

What does "walk humbly" mean to you?

How can you incorporate "walk humbly" into your life?

When is it hardest to walk humbly?

Do you think "walk humbly" might be something that the Spirit needs to do in the heart of the willing?

Father, by the teaching of your Spirit, show me the ways I can walk humbly in my life, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

John Just is pastor at Timberwood Church in Nisswa.