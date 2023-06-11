Faith: Three tips to navigate this morally confused world

We certainly live in challenging times. There is a sense of moral upheaval in our society.

There was a time when everybody seemed to be on the same page. Schools, media, stores and society in general all moved along a similar moral compass. It was easier to raise a family then.

That has all changed now.

Read more 'Faith' Columns





What I’m going to write next may bother some of you. I would ask you to be open-minded. For those of you who are struggling to navigate through this morally ambiguous world, here are three things you can do.

Find your hope and strength in Jesus Christ.

Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30.

ADVERTISEMENT

We all need Jesus. Jesus is the Son of God, the Savior of the world. Oh how He loves you. He paid for all of your sins on the cross and rose again from the dead, triumphant over sin, death and the power of the devil.

Jesus is the one who can help us navigate the challenges of this world. He gives us hope!

Attend a Bible believing church.

Life is too tough to navigate alone. Surround yourself with others who trust in Jesus. Find a Bible believing church that constantly points you to the forgiveness of sins we have in Jesus Christ. Attend this church regularly. Make it a habit. If you have a family, bring them as well. Strength is in numbers — don’t do it alone.

Hebrews 10:23-24 says: “Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful. And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”

Learn how to pass the faith to your family and neighbors.

Pray, out loud, with your family. Teach them the stories from the Bible. (If you want help with this, give me a call).

Invite your neighbor to church with you. The forgiveness of sins is a life changer, so don’t be shy. You don’t need to be perfect, just pass it on.

Proverbs 22:6: “Train up a child in the way he should go: And when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Romans 1:16: “For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Life is tough. We live in a morally confused world. Jesus offers us a sure and certain hope. Trust in Him, connect with a church and pass it on!

Monte Meyer is pastor at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes.