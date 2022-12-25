Faith: The Christmas carol that isn’t

Isaac Watts is one of the most beloved hymn writers in the history of Christianity, composing such timeless hymns as, “At the Cross,” “I Sing the Mighty Power of God,” “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross” and many more.

His Grandfather Watts and his father each had a gift for poetry, but in Isaac it was a divine endowment that simply flowed from the depths of his being.

One evening during family devotional time when Isaac was a boy, he saw a mouse run up a rope and began to giggle. Rebuked by his father and questioned as to the cause of this irreverence, young Isaac replied:

There was a mouse for want of stairs

Ran up a rope to say his prayers.

This did not help ease the situation, and as Isaac was about to be firmly corrected, he cried out,

ADVERTISEMENT

Father, Father, mercy take

And I will no more verses make.

He could not help it. Poetry simply flowed from him.

At the age of 7 he wrote an acrostic poem using the 10 letters of his first and last names that demonstrates not only an incredible poetic gift, but a deep and solid grasp of theology and salvation.

Watts loved the Psalms and rendered all 150 of them in English poetry.

Among his renditions of the Psalms are the well-known hymns, “Jesus Shall Reign” based on Psalm 72, “Oh, God Our Help in Ages Past” based on Psalm 90, and his poetic rendition of Psalm 98, which is entitled, “Joy to the World.”

Somehow over the years, “Joy to the World” has gotten shuffled into the Christmas section of almost all hymnals, despite the fact that it is not in any way a Christmas song.

Neither the psalm from which it is taken nor the hymn ever mention the birth of Christ or His earthly ministry.

Both psalm and hymn are totally and completely dedicated to a time yet in the future — the wonderful fulfillment of Biblical prophecy when He comes to the earth and sets up His kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

If one were to read the words to the hymn, one would see that it is very clear. There is not one word about His birth, and it speaks of the time when there will be no more sin or sorrow or thorns.

It speaks of the time when the Savior reigns as King of the earth.

This writer has no idea how this song got labeled a Christmas carol. There is certainly nothing wrong with singing it at Christmastime, but the tragedy, it seems, is in the fact that it is generally ONLY sung at Christmas time.

Christmas is, without question, this writer’s favorite season. The decorations, the songs, the manger scenes, the spirit — all come together to make it truly, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

This year, in the midst of the festivities, as you hear, “Joy to the World” on the radio or your device, or as you sing it or hear it at church, think about what the song really says and ask yourself, “Will I be a part of that kingdom?”

Other carols beautifully tell of His birth that is celebrated this time of year. The reason for His birth is so that He could do what was necessary for people to enjoy the future time about which “Joy to the World” speaks.

He came to die on the cross as the sacrifice for the sins of all those who will accept Him by faith. He was born to die that we might be saved.

Are you?

ADVERTISEMENT

Greg Stine is pastor at Lakeside Baptist Church in Backus.