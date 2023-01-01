99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Faith: Incarnation: 'Love comes down'

Jesus chose to come to us as man.

010123-faith-column-god-incarnate.jpg
VARALLO, ITALY - JULY 17, 2022: The fresco of Holy Family in the church Basilica del Sacro Monte by P. G. Gilardi (1881).
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by Father Matthew Miller
January 01, 2023 06:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

"Incarnation," the mystery of Christmas.

Big word, simple meaning: in-"flesh"-ment, if you will.

Jesus, the second person of the trinity, who always was with the Father and the Holy Spirit, takes on flesh. Jesus, fully God, becomes fully man, 100% God and 100% man.

Read more 'Faith' Columns
122522-faith-not-christmas-carol.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: The Christmas carol that isn’t
“Joy to the World” has gotten shuffled into the Christmas section of almost all hymnals, despite the fact that it is not in any way a Christmas song
December 25, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Greg Stine
121822-faith-column-advent-candles.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Find joy by placing Jesus first
Joy is found as we honor Jesus first and consider others next
December 18, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Tim Walker
121122-faith-column-advent-thunder.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Advent thunder
Crosslake pastor shares a reflection on John the Baptist - despite whatever storm may come our way, Christ’s unconditional love and grace always provides a shelter and a new beginning
December 11, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Kristin Oltmann
120422-faith-column-time-4-god.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Too many claim they don’t have time for Jesus
But take comfort that Jesus always has room for us
December 04, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Stephen Blenkush
Lifestyle
Faith: A lesson about the Puritans and Pilgrims
There were differences between the two groups, just as there are differences between Christians now.
November 30, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Mark Ford
112422-faith-feasting-mind.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: What’s for dinner?
What are you feasting on in your mind this Thanksgiving?
November 24, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Carrie Espeseth
112022-faith-column-diefferences.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Despite differences, we are all people of God
We give thanks for that
November 20, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Mark Ford
111322-faith-over-fear.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Faith over fear
Faith based on fear alone is not true faith. Fear seeks to immobilize us, while faith inspires action
November 13, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Jen Matthees

If that weren't enough, Jesus decides to become man in a way that seems to "hide" his divinity.

Majestically could our Lord have sprung through the clouds as a fully grown man; he could redeem humanity in a manner much more triumphant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, he does not do this. He quietly enters humanity, almost unnoticed. Christ chooses to be dependent, to be cared for and fed by Mary and Joseph.

Ironically, it was Jesus Himself who created Mary and Joseph in the first place. The creator of humanity becomes man.

Why? I mean, the all-powerful God comes to save us. The incarnation is a rescue mission, a chance for God to display his divinity in all its splendor.

Why a child? Why poverty? Why obscurity?

Well, simply, God cannot help it. Or, rather, "Love itself" cannot help it.

You see, God is not simply "a being," He is being, the being from whom we all come (Revelation and Man, Father Mike Schmitz).

In like manner, God isn't simply "loving," He is "love" itself (1 John 4:16), He from whom all love comes.

Love cannot help but descend, to go to the lowest place. God wants to make it crystal clear how much he loves us. He desires that we know the depths to which He will go to save us.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christ is a God of compassion; we need not fear approaching Him. Jesus chooses darkness and destitution, assuring us that our brokenness and sin will not scare Him. He descends to be approached.

This "incarnational" narrative does not cease when Christ ascends into Heaven.

Why would it?

This is love itself of which we speak. Daily, Jesus descends into the form of bread and wine, truly present in the Eucharist in a humble yet profound way. He comes to be adored, to be received by us in a way that would not petrify us.

No one fears a baby child (hopefully); in like manner, no one fears bread. Our Lord Jesus chooses these humble modes of truly coming to us as assurances that we do not have to hide from God.

No, Jesus does that for us in his humanity and in bread and wine. In these two modes, Christ comes to us.

So, come, let us adore Him, He who desires to come down to us.

Father Matthew Miller is the sacramental minister of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish churches, including St. Christopher’s in Nisswa, St. Alice in Pequot Lakes and Our Lady of Lourdes in Pine River.

Related Topics: FAITHFAITH COLUMNNISSWAPEQUOT LAKESPINE RIVER
What to read next
senior-meals-metro-4.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Meals: Jan. 2-6, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River
January 01, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
123122.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_BIRCH
Lifestyle
Three most commonly asked gardening questions of 2022
With another year of gardening in the books, columnist Don Kinzler rounds up the three questions he received most often from fellow gardeners this year.
December 31, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
123122-last-windrow-outdoors-christmas.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Let's revisit 'Twelve Days of Christmas' as an outdoorsman
You'll save a lot of money and the lyrics really do work
December 31, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
081818.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
The 2022 yard and garden year in review
Most of us were delighted to see spring moisture and cool temperatures after the hot drought of 2021, but too much of a good thing led to a late spring with soggy, cold soil and delayed planting."
December 31, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler