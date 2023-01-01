Faith: Incarnation: 'Love comes down'

"Incarnation," the mystery of Christmas.

Big word, simple meaning: in-"flesh"-ment, if you will.

Jesus, the second person of the trinity, who always was with the Father and the Holy Spirit, takes on flesh. Jesus, fully God, becomes fully man, 100% God and 100% man.

If that weren't enough, Jesus decides to become man in a way that seems to "hide" his divinity.

Majestically could our Lord have sprung through the clouds as a fully grown man; he could redeem humanity in a manner much more triumphant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, he does not do this. He quietly enters humanity, almost unnoticed. Christ chooses to be dependent, to be cared for and fed by Mary and Joseph.

Ironically, it was Jesus Himself who created Mary and Joseph in the first place. The creator of humanity becomes man.

Why? I mean, the all-powerful God comes to save us. The incarnation is a rescue mission, a chance for God to display his divinity in all its splendor.

Why a child? Why poverty? Why obscurity?

Well, simply, God cannot help it. Or, rather, "Love itself" cannot help it.

You see, God is not simply "a being," He is being, the being from whom we all come (Revelation and Man, Father Mike Schmitz).

In like manner, God isn't simply "loving," He is "love" itself (1 John 4:16), He from whom all love comes.

Love cannot help but descend, to go to the lowest place. God wants to make it crystal clear how much he loves us. He desires that we know the depths to which He will go to save us.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christ is a God of compassion; we need not fear approaching Him. Jesus chooses darkness and destitution, assuring us that our brokenness and sin will not scare Him. He descends to be approached.

This "incarnational" narrative does not cease when Christ ascends into Heaven.

Why would it?

This is love itself of which we speak. Daily, Jesus descends into the form of bread and wine, truly present in the Eucharist in a humble yet profound way. He comes to be adored, to be received by us in a way that would not petrify us.

No one fears a baby child (hopefully); in like manner, no one fears bread. Our Lord Jesus chooses these humble modes of truly coming to us as assurances that we do not have to hide from God.

No, Jesus does that for us in his humanity and in bread and wine. In these two modes, Christ comes to us.

So, come, let us adore Him, He who desires to come down to us.

Father Matthew Miller is the sacramental minister of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish churches, including St. Christopher’s in Nisswa, St. Alice in Pequot Lakes and Our Lady of Lourdes in Pine River.