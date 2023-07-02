Faith: I can only imagine ...

At the start of Christian meditation is the use of your imagination.

At a certain level, Christian meditation attempts to create by visualization parts of a whole, which is beyond this ordinary world and reaches into God’s world, a mysterious and supernatural world, a world of grace and the Holy Spirit, His world, becoming our world now.

The very best instrument we have to meditate with is the Bible and, more specifically, the Gospels of our Lord. Jesus, (God and Man), encounters our reality and transforms it through His suffering, death and resurrection. He heals the world, forgives us and befriends us all from children to the possessed.

Now these stories continue today, but they are written down from a time a little over 2,000 years ago. Prayer by meditation rests upon these truths; it begins with reading the Bible and follows with meditation upon its truth.

I would like to help you by understanding the world of Jesus, the context surrounding His life, His environment and what He looked like. If you can imagine His world better, then can you put yourself beside Him in meditative prayer.

According to the Shroud of Turin and the evidence we have from St. Veronika’s Veil, Jesus had a beard. This was the cultural standard for Jewish males at the time. He would wear the common clothes for His time that were ordinary garb. He looked Mediterranean, olive skinned, dark features and hair. Jesus was fit and tall.

He was fit from His work as a wood worker and all the walking He did. I read somewhere that Jesus walked about 300,000 miles in His life and this is not uncommon considering all the pilgrimages He did to the temple multiple times a year and His travels during His three years of ministry.

Jesus was 5 feet, 10 inches tall, according to the shroud, and it made sense as He would stand out in a crowd. At the time an average size male was 2 to 3 inches shorter than Jesus.

His landscape was largely arid. Israel was mostly desert (except for around the Sea of Galilee). Some parts were brutal desert like the Negev and some were just mostly dry like around Jerusalem. Jesus traveled through small towns and villages sparsely inhabited and some larger, of course.

Jesus confronted the disdain of Gentiles and Samaritans and He conquered their hatred with love. He also knew well the presence of the Romans. In bigger dwellings their presence was felt by the soldiers that patrolled and governed the region. He would see Roman soldiers wherever He went.

Because of the desert-like surroundings, water and wells were important. Food was important too. Many people don’t realize the limited resources that were available to Him. Jesus was poor, and he ate the foods of the poor. He probably just ate two times a day — in the morning and in the evening.

At this time the following were the most commonly consumed foods in Israel: Jesus ate fish; bread; lamb and goat; figs; honey; grapes; raisins; vinegar; wine; olives and olive oil; pomegranates; apples; pears; apricots; peaches; melons; dates; eggs from ducks, hens, geese, quail, partridges and pigeons; beans; pulses; lentils; onions; garlic; cucumbers; leeks; mustard; dill; cumin; cinnamon; mint; salt; water; wine; sheep and goat’s milk; almonds; pistachio nuts; baked cakes made of honey, dates and raisins.

This knowledge gives you a perspective for understanding who Jesus was and His world in particular. The world He grew up in and the world He preached about. Although we can never fully realize we can better imagine and be with Him in prayer.

Father David Forsman is pastor at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Crosslake and St. Emily Catholic Church in Emily.