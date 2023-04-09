Faith: Hope takes many forms

This time of year, after a long winter and snow that just seems to keep coming, there is a need to look for hope!

Some things will be a little difficult this year. For instance, a favorite memory of our children growing up was the Easter egg hunt put on by the Lions in Crosslake. The hunt will be a little difficult with an overabundance of snow.

Students are excited for spring sports such as softball, baseball and golf. Our son’s first varsity golf tournament was derailed by snow. This year the sports seasons may be delayed, and students are disappointed by wet conditions.

Read more 'Faith' Columns





Other times our hopes are more than exceeded. Take the success of the Pequot Lakes High School robotics, speech, music and local basketball and other teams. That is exciting!

Hope takes many forms. From these childhood and student activities to many things that happen throughout life — the hope of new life, new relationships, jobs, personal growth and success in many ways — we see hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what happens when our hopes and dreams are deferred? When we have losses, whether great or small, in life?

Proverbs 13:12 says: “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, But desire fulfilled is a tree of life.”

There truly are many things that can make our heart sick and make us feel covered with depression and despair. But when our desires are fulfilled, it is a good thing! It is a like tree of life that is strong and healthy and that can take us through the storms.

So where do we go to look for hope? Where can our heart’s desires be fulfilled?

This Easter week, I submit to you that what we need to plug into is faith; faith and a belief in the higher power that will get us to the next level, through the hard times, on to make us strong like a tree full of life.

Easter is about a life well lived in Jesus. He brought hope. He brought healing.

Many came to Him that were at the end. They couldn’t walk. They couldn’t see. They had no food.

Jesus not only met that need but reached deep into their hearts and met a need much deeper.

ADVERTISEMENT

This Easter, look to plant a seed in your heart that will grow into something strong for today, tomorrow and eternity.

On Good Friday, we think of what Jesus did for us on the cross. He took the weight of the world and sin and paid the price for it.

Then on Sunday, the greatest hope was fulfilled when He rose again to new life.

This is an example of the new life we can have in our heart. Trusting and putting your faith in God brings you to a place to dig into something deeper than yourself.

It is planting seeds of faith that we water by spending time with God whether by seeking Him through prayer, reading His Word the Bible, or spending time with other believers and seekers in church.

We can look up in faith to God to fill our heart, whether in a winning season or what seems like a losing season.

If you are looking for renewed hope this Easter season, look to Jesus Christ: “And so, Lord, where do I put my hope? My only hope is in you.” (Psalm 39:7, NLT)

There is hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

For when we put our faith in Jesus, we can receive purpose and strength. The hope of a new life that Easter can truly bring. He is “a strong and trustworthy anchor for our souls.” (Hebrews 6:19, NLT)

Carrie Espeseth (2022) Contributed / Carrie Espeseth

Carrie Espeseth is with Crosslake Christian Assemblies of God Church in Crosslake.