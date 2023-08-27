Faith: Hellos and goodbyes

This is the time of year when a lot of change comes upon us. We start to sense the crisp coolness of the evenings, the leaves give a hint of change and there are a lot of big and small changes in many lives.

With school upon us, some are back to work, some are sending littles off for the first time and others are in a new middle or high school.

Other changes are bigger. A move to a new neighborhood. A job that was a security for a long time suddenly isn’t there. There can be waiting, or new adventure.

We have seen changes with our children going off to college or new opportunities. This year, our youngest has her senior year at Southeastern University, and another daughter is off to California to work with a mission organization.

Our home seems a little different.

Maybe things are different in your life. Possibly you have had some hellos to new things or goodbyes, either temporary or permanent, to very important people or things in your life.

How do we handle the hard things? Granted, many of these changes can be very exciting! But others are just so hard to handle and deal with. We need help with our daily focus and mindset.

So what are some practical things we can do to help with our hurdles, mindset and focus?

When it comes to our mindset, finding genuine faith can be an important tool. God has given us some guidance in His Word, the Bible.

A few valuable scriptures are:

Colossians 3:2 says: Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth.

If we look up to God for help, He can give us the direction both in our thoughts and our actions. This can affect our lives now, and in the future.

2 Corinthians 5:17 tells us: Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away, and look, new things have come.

This is a comfort to me. It tells me when I look to God, I can have a new, fresh start. It may be a step into a complete relationship with Him, or a renewing of my mind daily.

Philippians 4:8: Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.

This is a scripture I learned as a girl. It truly puts us on a path away from stinkin’ thinkin’ and toward a much healthier frame of mind. There are really hard things. But in the valley, we can look around and see the lily of the valley. We can find hope in the storm.

As we look to the fall, and the new starts and goodbyes, we can take the time to focus on the One who is here to help. Give us hope in the storm.

Remember that Jesus wants to hold our pain, hold our hand. Jesus was despised and rejected at times. He felt loss. He felt joy. If we saw Jesus’ smile, so much pain would be erased.

There is a saying, “joy comes in the morning." Sometimes joy comes through the mourning. God’s got you, if you let Him. It’s called surrender.

Choose to think and act on things of God. Find hope in and through Him.

As you move into new life seasons this fall, consider taking steps to enrich your faith life. Find a genuine, God-centered church. Listen to inspiring music. Put people with faith in your life.

God’s got you, through the hellos and goodbyes.

Carrie Espeseth is with Crosslake Christian Assemblies of God Church in Crosslake.