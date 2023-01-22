Faith: Have a little hope

More than anything, we need a little hope in our life.

We hope that government will make things a little better.

We hope our cabin on the lake might bring us some relaxation.

We hope our job promotion might make us feel better.

We hope our investments might make our 401K a little more secure.

ADVERTISEMENT

We hope the Vikings might finally win the Super Bowl.

Hope is a funny thing. It can leave as quickly as it arrives. Our political leaders fail us at times. The cabin becomes more work than rest. The job promotion brings headaches, and the economy crashes, leaving my 401K crushed.

And then there’s the Minnesota Vikings. We need more than hope — we need a miracle!

Jesus Christ is our hope.

The Bible says: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” (Romans 15:13)

When everything else fails, we always have Jesus. He gives us hope.

Even when we go through really tough times, we have hope in Jesus.

Jeremiah the prophet says: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope." (Jeremiah 29:11)

ADVERTISEMENT

The hope Jesus brings us is rooted in the forgiveness of sins. His life, death and resurrection change our life forever.

“It is finished," Jesus cried out on the cross. All our sins are washed away.

Even though we may experience the toughest of times, we know that in Christ, we have a sure and certain hope that God is on our side, and His forgiveness will never fade.

Pastor Monte Meyer Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Life is tough at times. In Jesus, we have a sure and certain hope that He loves us and will never let us go. You can count on this!

Have a little hope!

Monte Meyer is pastor at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes.