Faith: Freedom in chains

Every July 4, we come together as a nation to celebrate the holiday known as Independence Day, which is a joyous occasion commemorating the freedom and liberties we enjoy as a people.

We rejoice in the fact that we live in a land where we are not subject to the oppressive rule that has plagued so much of human history.

It is a truly remarkable thing to experience such freedom, and we should regularly offer praise and thanks to God for this great privilege.

However, though we live as free people in a free nation, the truth is, many of our family members, coworkers, friends and neighbors are celebrating this freedom in chains.

In Romans chapter 6, the apostle Paul eloquently explains the human condition apart from Christ. He writes: "All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God."

This means we are sinners who are trapped in the bondage of our sin. Sin acts as a cruel taskmaster, oppressing and abusing us.

While we may enjoy external freedoms, internally we are held captive by the relentless grip of sin, which means we are only free to roam about our cells and are completely powerless to break free from the spiritual chains that bind us.

It is a desperate situation, and we are in need of a powerful deliverer who can subdue our captor.

Thankfully, that deliverer is found in Christ. Through the power of the cross, Jesus accomplished what no one else could. He lived the perfect life we should have lived and died the death we deserved, as He willingly laid down His life upon the cross, triumphing over sin and death.

His sacrificial death and glorious resurrection broke the chains that bound us, liberating us from the tyranny of sin. The cell doors that once held us captive have been forever opened, and by faith in Him, we now live in true freedom.

Not only does this set us free but it also gives us an incredible opportunity to point others to the freedom we have found.

This Independence Day, as we reflect upon the freedoms we enjoy, let us not only appreciate our national freedom but also remember and appreciate the ultimate freedom we have in Christ.

Through His sacrifice, He has liberated us from the power of sin and death, offering us a life of true freedom and hope.

However, let us not forget those who are still bound by the chains of sin. Just as our nation fought for and won its independence, we are called to fight for the spiritual liberation of those around us, by sharing the gospel message of hope and deliverance found in Christ.

As we celebrate our nation's independence, let us remember those who are still in chains. May our lives be a testimony to the transformative power of Christ.

Through our words, actions and prayers, may we point people to our great Liberator, who alone sets us free from the bondage of sin and grants true and everlasting freedom.

Zach Broom is pastor at Eagles Nest Church in Breezy Point.