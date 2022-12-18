Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Faith: Find joy by placing Jesus first

Joy is found as we honor Jesus first and consider others next

121822-faith-column-advent-candles.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by Pastor Tim Walker
December 18, 2022 06:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Advent is the season of preparation. We commemorate the Advent season with a wreath or display containing five candles, and one is lit each Sunday as a part of the Advent services.

Each of the Advent candle colors represents a specific element of spiritual readying for the celebration of Christmas. The three principal colors of Advent are packed with rich meaning.

Read more 'Faith' Columns
121122-faith-column-advent-thunder.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Advent thunder
Crosslake pastor shares a reflection on John the Baptist - despite whatever storm may come our way, Christ’s unconditional love and grace always provides a shelter and a new beginning
December 11, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Kristin Oltmann
120422-faith-column-time-4-god.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Too many claim they don’t have time for Jesus
But take comfort that Jesus always has room for us
December 04, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Stephen Blenkush
Lifestyle
Faith: A lesson about the Puritans and Pilgrims
There were differences between the two groups, just as there are differences between Christians now.
November 30, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Mark Ford
112422-faith-feasting-mind.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: What’s for dinner?
What are you feasting on in your mind this Thanksgiving?
November 24, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Carrie Espeseth
112022-faith-column-diefferences.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Despite differences, we are all people of God
We give thanks for that
November 20, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Mark Ford
111322-faith-over-fear.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Faith over fear
Faith based on fear alone is not true faith. Fear seeks to immobilize us, while faith inspires action
November 13, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Jen Matthees
110622-faith-lutheran-reformation.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: The Reformation
The reforms that men were willing to give up their lives for regarding the Christian Church remain just as important to Christianity today
November 06, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Leslie Uhrinak
103022-faith-column-love-neighbor.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Real love
How deep is your love?
October 30, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Tristan Borland

Purple (or violet) has traditionally been the primary color of Advent, symbolizing repentance and fasting. Purple is also the color of royalty and the sovereignty of Christ, demonstrating anticipation of and reception of the coming King celebrated during Advent.

The first, second and fourth candles are purple.

But on the third Sunday of Advent we light a pink candle, named the Shepherd Candle or Candle of Joy. Pink or rose represents joy or rejoicing and reveals a shift in the season away from repentance and toward celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

To the believer, joy is a state of mind and an orientation of the heart. It is a settled state of contentment, confidence and hope. It is something or someone that provides a source of happiness.

During Advent, the reflection on joy comes after the expressions of hope and love.

Our modern culture is captivated by speed. Many businesses market themselves on their ability to deliver your request faster yet with accuracy and personal care.

Our communication methods are subject to the same constraints. Email has replaced cards and letters, and texting replaced email. When and where will it end?

I subscribe to the advice I received from a friend recently. He suggested that we embrace the KIS principle: Keep It Simple.

I trust that you are familiar with the acronym for joy — Jesus, others, you. While this might seem simplistic, they are exactly what Jesus taught.

Joy is found as we honor Jesus first. While being refuted by the Jewish religious leaders, "Jesus gave them this answer: 'Very truly I tell you, the Son can do nothing by himself; he can do only what he sees his Father doing, because whatever the Father does the Son also does. For the Father loves the Son and shows him all he does.’" (John 5:19-20)

God incarnate, Jesus of Nazareth, was led by the Holy Spirit, guided by the revealed Word. How can we honor Jesus first? By seeking and following God’s revealed Word each day through our words and our actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joy is found as we honor Jesus first and consider others next. On the Day of Pentecost, Peter characterized the life of Jesus when he stated, “… Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and power, ... He went around doing good and healing all who were under the power of the devil, because God was with Him.” (Acts 10:38)

Jesus gave Himself for the needs of others. And He entrusts this same responsibility to you and me.

Joy is found as we place Jesus first, others next and ourselves last — but only as long as we last.

Jesus shed his blood upon the cross for our sin, yet they attempted to take his life sooner. The beating He received left Him unrecognizable as a man.

Sometime earlier in his ministry they attempted to throw Him over a cliff, but Jesus slipped through the midst of the crowd. Many times as the needs of the crowd pressed upon Him, Jesus would slip away for a time prayer and rest.

He compelled his disciples to do the same. Jesus understood the limitations of our humanity.

Let’s follow the example of Jesus as we shine with JOY this Christmas season.

Tim Walker is pastor at New Life Community Church in Pine River.

Related Topics: FAITHFAITH COLUMNPINE RIVER
What to read next
122322-grims-grub-figgy-pudding.jpg
Lifestyle
Grim's Grub: A Christmas food too powerful?
What do trespassing, addictive behavior, witchcraft and arson have to do with this once famous Christmas dish?
December 22, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Arlean Rosemore and quilts.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes woman makes 75 heritage quilts for family members - with a twist
Arlean Rosemore used different materials she'd collected, some more than 120 years old
December 22, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Mushrooms 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Sausage stuffed mushrooms are the perfect food for holiday gatherings
Italian sausage, onion, garlic and a medley of cheeses are combined to create a savory and delicious filling for the mushrooms.
December 21, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
121922-Chefs-Hat-Baileys.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Chef's Hat: Use a touch of cream liqueur for decadent holiday dishes
Try these recipes for French toast and fudge using the smooth liqueur
December 19, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Donna Evans