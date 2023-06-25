Faith: Father's Day, what does it mean to you?

We just celebrated Father's Day, a time when we give special recognition to our earthly fathers.

Some of us may no longer have our fathers with us and we may have thought back to earlier days and memories we had with our father.

We need to be thankful; if it was not for our father's seed we would not be here. The Bible says to honor our father. Ephesians 6:2 states: "Honour thy father and mother, which is the first commandment with promise."

When a father hears his child say for the first time, "daddy," what a proud moment this is, followed by many other memorable moments.

My father passed away at the age of 60 in 1964, and I have many wonderful memories of him. Oh, how I wish I had done more with him. I still miss him after all these years, but I know I will see him again as he accepted the Lord as his Savior just a year before he passed away.

Maybe you don't have good memories of your father as you may have had a rough life and didn't have a good relationship with your father, or your father left you and your mother for another life when you were young.

As hard as it may be to forgive your father, one needs to forgive and not hold hard feelings for this.

Here are some biblical suggestions to deal with these difficult relationships.

Forgive your father and love him in spite of your differences. Then at least you have done your part and it will be a burden off your shoulders.

Pray for your father that he will make a decision to accept the Lord Jesus as Savior.

We all can have a personal, intimate relationship with our Heavenly Father. This can be obtained by believing and receiving His gift of salvation, which is only through our Heavenly Father's begotten Son Jesus Christ, asking for forgiveness of our sins and by putting our trust in Him and committing our life to Him.

In John 14:6, Jesus said: "I am the way, the truth, the life: no man cometh to the Father, but by me."

This was an answer to Thomas, who asked Jesus in John 14:5: "Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way?"

Reading in Luke 2:42-50, we see Jesus as a young boy speaking of the Eternal Father God. When Jesus was 12 years old, he was being sought for by his parents as he couldn't be found amongst the traveling caravan back to Nazareth from Jerusalem, where they as a family had been to celebrate the feast of the Passover.

When his parents found him, he was in the temple with the religious leaders. Mary and Joseph were amazed by His questions and answers to the religious leaders.

His mother said unto him, "Son, why has thou thus dealt with us? Behold, thy father and I have sought thee sorrowing."

Jesus said unto them, "How is it that you sought me? Wist ye not that I be about my Father's business?"

He was speaking of God the Father here. Malachi 2:10: "Have we not all our Fathers? Has not God created us?"

Galatians 4:6 states: "And because ye are sons, God hath sent forth the Spirit of his Son into your hearts, crying Abba, Father. Wherefore thou art no more a servant, but a son, and if a son, then an heir of God through Christ."

What an amazing truth that we all can accept. It is wonderful that we have an earthly father but how much more important to know our Heavenly Father.

You can know Him today as Today is the day of Salvation.

John 1:12: "But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become sons of God, even to them that believe upon His name."

Romans 10:13: "For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved."

So why not today make the best decision of your life, to know the saving grace of the Lord Jesus. It would be the best decision ever.

Then you too can have a personal relationship with our Heavenly Father, God Almighty.

Roger Braaten is pastor at Pine River Baptist Church.