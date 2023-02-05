99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Faith: Don’t worry, God comes down to us

There is nothing that we can say or do that can exclude us from the love of God

020523-faith-god-comes-down.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by Austin Nelson
February 05, 2023 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

When I was young I had a unique experience of growing up in several different Christian traditions and church communities.

This experience sparked in me an interest of religion and led me to ask questions concerning the Christian faith. I listened to all the different teachings that were being instructed in the various churches.

Read more 'Faith' Columns
012923-faith-church-exodus.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Reacting to exodus of faith
Two things Christians can do to lead people to God
January 29, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor John Rister
012223-faith-have-hope.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Have a little hope
Where to look when the world, and your sports team, hit a rough patch
January 22, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Monte Meyer
011523-faith-fishing-hook.jpg
Columns
Faith: The fish hook is a symbol of determination and hope
Let’s all fish together to share our hope, peace, grace, forgiveness and love to one another
January 15, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Drew Bakken
010823-faith-jesus-minnesota-nice.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Was Jesus Minnesota nice?
A reflection on tolerance.
January 08, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Troy Nelson
010123-faith-column-god-incarnate.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Incarnation: 'Love comes down'
Jesus chose to come to us as man.
January 01, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Father Matthew Miller
122522-faith-not-christmas-carol.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: The Christmas carol that isn’t
“Joy to the World” has gotten shuffled into the Christmas section of almost all hymnals, despite the fact that it is not in any way a Christmas song
December 25, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Greg Stine
121822-faith-column-advent-candles.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Find joy by placing Jesus first
Joy is found as we honor Jesus first and consider others next
December 18, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Tim Walker
121122-faith-column-advent-thunder.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Advent thunder
Crosslake pastor shares a reflection on John the Baptist - despite whatever storm may come our way, Christ’s unconditional love and grace always provides a shelter and a new beginning
December 11, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Kristin Oltmann

One of the first teachings I picked up on was that we are all born sinners and needed to ask Jesus for forgiveness. I was taught that lying, stealing, cheating, cursing, etc., was not only bad but that they were sins.

And if you sinned you needed to ask for forgiveness, because if you didn’t you couldn’t enter heaven.

Therefore, at a young age, this caused a deep sense of fear and shame. I truly wanted to be forgiven and saved. Who doesn’t want to go to heaven?

ADVERTISEMENT

In hindsight, this installed a relatively unhealthy obsession with trying to make sure I was forgiven and saved. I was fearful that Jesus would come again and I wouldn’t have asked for enough forgiveness.

I feared that I would be locked out of the heavenly gates. As a child this deeply bothered me.

So, as I aged, I kept listening to what was being preached at the different churches I attended — seeking answers to my doubts and fears.

When I finally settled into a single faith community and entered confirmation, I inquired about this longtime concern of mine to my late mentor, Pastor Mark Anderson, of Crosslake Lutheran Church.

The response was simple but profound. He explained that God always comes down. There is nothing that we can do to make our way up to God.

It is God’s grace, love and forgiveness that is freely given to us and ensures us of our salvation. Not of our own doing but a gift from God (Ephesians 2:8-9).

This tiny bit of wisdom freed my fearful soul. My childhood angst concerning whether I would ever be worthy enough was removed.

And I have carried this life-changing wisdom with me ever since, returning to this truth any time I have my doubts.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is nothing that we can say or do that can exclude us from the love of God. That is the radical and profound nature of the Good News that Jesus shares with us all.

There is no work or charity that can make us righteous. No specific tithe that can grant us salvation. No prayer that can magically save us.

Often you hear certain Christians calling on people to pray, “Jesus, I repent of my sins. Come in my heart. I believe in you. I want you to be my Lord and Savior.”

I prayed this prayer incisively as a child, yet gained no consolation. All this prayer does is centers it around yourself and your desires, thus becomes works righteousness.

Rather in this reframed thinking, it’s not about us. We have been freely given salvation and forgiveness through faith in Jesus. Nothing more.

We don’t deserve this gift, but it is ours to have, for God always comes down and meets us where we are.

Austin Nelson, of Minneapolis and Crosslake, is a pastor, church historian and Pequot Lakes High School graduate.

Related Topics: FAITHFAITH COLUMNCROSSLAKE
What To Read Next
senior-meals-1-metro.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Meals: Feb. 6-10, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals at Heartland Apartments in Pine River
February 05, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Facts about potatoes
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Planting potatoes in a barrel, rabbit-proof plants, tomato blossom end rot
This week, gardening columnist Don Kinzler fields questions about planting potatoes, rabbit-resistant shrubs, and how to prevent tomato blossom end rot.
February 04, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
020423-last-windrow-ice-fishing.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Hats off to those who host ice fishing contests
It's not always as easy as it looks, especially when the temperature is 30 below zero
February 04, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Many gardeners pursue special interests, such as growing and collecting ornamental grasses. David Samson / The Forum
Lifestyle
Forum gardening columnist talks yard and garden trends for 2023
Trends include vegetable gardens in raised pods and a continuing surge in using native plants and grasses.
February 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler