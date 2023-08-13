Faith: Don't be a chicken

Remember when you were a kid and someone said, “I dare you to do something?”

And you did it whether you wanted to or not because you wanted to be accepted and not be called … chicken!

Anyone ever not do the dare? Probably some of you didn’t … chickens!

We do all kinds of stuff to be accepted, from our cars to our houses and even the clothes we wear. There’s a myth that if you could just be perfect then everyone would accept you.

But that’s not true. Jesus was perfect and they nailed him to a cross. No matter what you do, somebody’s not going to accept you.

I’ve found that the best way to learn anything is by example. Right? It’s why YouTube how-to videos are so popular.

So who’s the best how-to example of acceptance? Well, don’t look at me! Or anyone else. It’s Jesus!

Jesus was the only person with perfect love and perfect acceptance of people.

John 13:34 Jesus said: “I’m giving you a new commandment, love each other in the same way that I have loved you.” He’s saying, the way that I’ve loved and accepted you, pass that on to others.

Then in John 13:15: “I have given you an example to follow. Do as I have done to you.”

Here’s the big deal. You can’t fully understand how to love and accept other people until you first understand how much God loves and accepts you. When you truly get that, it’s a whole lot easier to love and accept others.

In our world today it’s getting harder and harder to accept others like Jesus accepts us. But as Jesus followers, we’re to be the most accepting people in the world.

How are we doing with that?

How do we accept others who look different than us, have different values and beliefs and gender and lifestyles, the "woke," progressive, Democrat, Republican. Who do you choose to accept?

I dare you to accept them all! Jesus would double dog dare you.

Here’s the thing, most people don’t know the difference between acceptance and approval. Jesus loves and accepts you completely, but that doesn’t mean he approves of everything you do.

We can accept someone without approving of their lifestyle or what they do, or the choices they make.

A Jesus example: One day some religious leaders caught a woman in the act of adultery and brought her to Jesus. But notice they didn’t catch the guy? Doesn’t it take two to tango?

The law said to stone her to death. So they asked Jesus, "What are you going to do about it?"

Jesus looks at the accusers and says, “OK, stone her, but let the one who has never sinned throw the first stone.”

And slowly the religion enforcers slipped away one by one.

Then after everybody’s gone, Jesus says to the woman: “Where are your accusers?”

And she says: “They’re all gone, Lord.”

He says: “Neither do I condemn you. Go and sin no more.”

Jesus gave acceptance of her life, not approval of her lifestyle. He doesn’t rub it in, because love rubs it out.

Pastor Scott Pederson, The Journey Church in Nisswa. Contributed / Scott Pederson

That’s what we need to do with people. There are many things we should not approve of, but we do have to accept the person as a child of God.

The Bible says that God chose to accept us. Romans 15:7: “Accept each other just as Christ has accepted you.”

And the kicker is, what God does for you and me, He expects us to do for others! He dares us to, so don’t be a chicken.

Scott Pederson is the pastor at The Journey Church, Evangelical Free Church of America, in Nisswa.