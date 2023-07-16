Faith: Do you trust me?

So far in 2023, I bought a puppy, found out that we are expecting our seventh child, and I quit my job.

I’m not joking, and they happened in that order in under two months. Needless to say, I’m making pretty good midlife decisions !

It sounds funny when I say it that way, but if I’m being honest, I’ve been more fearful than trusting. Our lives have been turned upside down, and I am a worrier.

I’m better at being stressed than I am at having faith.

I had resisted getting a puppy for years. I didn’t want the hassle, but a couple of my daughters finally wore me down, so we got Winston.

One month later we found out Jill was pregnant. We love our children more than anything else in life, and we believe that all children are gifts from God.

But another baby sounds like a lot of work, and we’re getting older. I know this child will be a blessing , but I worry about my ability to provide and care for one more child.

Then, I resigned from my position as the pastor at Riverview Church. This is a much longer story than I have time to write about here, but I will say that I have loved being a pastor and serving at Riverview and in Pine River for over 15 total years.

Riverview is a wonderful body of believers and Pine River has become our home. We had no desire to leave the church or the community, but for about a year we had sensed that our time in this ministry might be coming to an end.

This was not an easy or quick decision. We spent a year praying and meeting with several spiritual directors seeking guidance.

After much wrestling, counsel and soul searching, we realized it was time to step down. I told the leaders at Riverview that I was going to resign this spring and trust that God was leading us into something new.

The only problem was that we had no plan.

This may sound like faith, but I was really afraid and felt like a fool. We love our church and our community. This is the only job I’ve had for over a decade. We had no plan, and we have a baby on the way!

I don’t really like change, and I don’t want to uproot my family for no good reason. You would think that a puppy and a baby would be enough to cover my midlife crisis. Am I just being an idiot?

In the middle of my fears I sensed God asking me, “Tristan, do you trust me?”

My honest answer was, “Not much.”

I believe in God. I know He is good and powerful in theory, but I’d rather not put my life and my family on the line.

I have an intellectual faith. I theoretically trust God, but do I actually trust Him in real life? Can I count on Him?

Trusting in faith opens us up to looking foolish or to being wounded. We’ve already experienced the excruciating pain of losing a child. I’d rather just play it safe and protect my family the best that I can.

But, if I can’t trust Him, what hope do I have? So, we fearfully took a step of faith.

Twenty-four hours after resigning, Jill handed me her phone. She had just come across a job listing for the directors at Smile Again Ministries, a small nonprofit in Crosslake that serves parents and families after the death of a child.

My jaw dropped to the floor. Long story short, we applied for the position and started in June.

God had a plan. My family wasn’t uprooted, and we are now working with other suffering families from the depths of our own woundedness.

I’m learning that I can actually trust Him. He is good.

But, I still regret the puppy decision.

Tristan Borland is the former pastor at Riverview Church in Pine River who now works with the nonprofit Smile Again Ministries in Crosslake.