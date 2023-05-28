Faith: Called to action by love

"Walk in love, as Christ lived us and gave himself up for us, a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God." Ephesians 5:2

Out on top of a hill in the midst of farm fields and with a highway right up against it stands an old white country church. On the walls of my decedents' old church are painted some Bible verses.

One is taken from the 14th chapter of John and reads: “I am the way, the truth and the life.”

However, four words have been added: “If you love me.”

Those four added words caused me to sit down on those old pews and reflect on the thought that if we love Christ, there can be no other way but His. If He has our highest loyalty, we cannot but be guided by Him.

Love is the very center of our Christian faith. God’s love is manifested to us in so many ways. Not only does He give us the opportunity of living on this earth, but God has sent us His Son so that we may share with Him the privilege of living forever.

Daily, He gives us His blessings and unnumbered mercies. Daily, He guides and protects us. All that we have — life, good health, family, friends, home — all come from God.

The love that a person bears toward God is our response to His call. “We love, because he first loves us.”

Because we love God, we want to give our greatest for God’s highest. We believe in God and put our trust in God. If this love toward God is sincere, it follows as night the day that we cannot help but love our fellow neighbors.

In Christ all people the world over are our brothers and sisters. We dare not deny them equal opportunity because of race, sexuality, health or wealth. This is the acid test of our faith.

Love for God builds deep within us an engine that impels us to action. Deeds of sympathy and kindness flow toward our fellow neighbors naturally as water from a spring.

A plaque on one of the institutions of mercy in our land pictures a young boy carrying on his shoulders a smaller, crippled boy, and it has this inscription: “He ain't heavy, Father, he’s my brother.”

What a world we would have to live in — how much more beautiful today would be — if each of us put love into action. Here is a flawless creed for us Christians to live by as we look about and see people in need.

How much richer life becomes when we obey our impulses to help.

“He who decides so to live will outlast the stars, for it is written, ‘Faith, hope, love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.’”

Drew Bakken is senior pastor at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.