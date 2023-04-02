99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Faith: Becoming less messed up while living in a nut-job world

Meekness is not weakness, and here's why we all need to be meek

040223-faith-meekness.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by Pastor Scott Pederson
Today at 4:57 AM

Most people are messed up to some degree.

Some have skipped over the messed-up level and jumped right to the whacked-out level, which is just below the nut-job level.

Welcome to the human race!

But there’s good news today. With God’s help we can choose to be different. We can experience greater joy, a more peace and better relationships. We can become less messed up while living in this nut-job world.

Anyone interested in that? Read on.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ll warn you that God’s kingdom may seem like an upside down kingdom. In Matthew 5:5, Jesus says to a crowd: “Blessed (or happy) are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.”

I’ve got to imagine some folks going, “What did he say? Blessed are the meek? Really?”

The concept of meekness wasn’t understood in the 1st century and people still don’t understand it in the 21st century. Because meekness sounds like weakness, right? Many look at Christians as mild, kind of weak and wimpy, wearing a lot of polyester.

Read more 'Faith' Columns

But there’s deeper meaning to this word "meek." Meek has its roots as a word used to describe animals whose wild spirit had to be broken to become useful.

A wild horse stallion isn’t a picture of weakness to me. But that’s the image that meek represents in the Bible. The power and strength of the horse is still there but now it’s under control.

Meek is strength under control. It’s courage under fire. It’s a strong conviction but with a gentle spirit that comes from God’s infusion in your life.

Jesus modeled meekness. If you’re a follower of Jesus, meekness isn’t optional. Do you want to be like Jesus? Be meek!

I warned you that God’s kingdom might seem upside down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy or blessed are the meek.” Jesus is calling us to a different lifestyle. It’s not like we can just flip a switch and say, “Look at how meek I am.” It doesn’t work like that. There’s something deeper that drives it.

Here’s what it is.

Meekness is a confidence in who I am and whose I am.

Insecure, prideful people are always bringing attention to themselves. I’m not talking about that type of man-made confidence.

Meekness is a confidence of who I am in light of who God is. I’m confident that I’m not God. And I’m confident that I find my meaning and purpose in Jesus who is God.

I’m also confident in whose I am.

I’m not just a creation of God. There are seven billion creations of God. But I’m in a different category because I’m one of God’s children.

1 John 5:1 says: “Everyone who believes that Jesus is the Christ is a child of God.”

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve got a new identity because of whose I am. Do you know whose you are?

Here’s how meekness fits in our life:

If I’m not meek I can’t realize my brokenness.

If I’m not meek I can’t humble myself,

If I’m not meek I can’t commit all of myself to Jesus.

Meekness is not weakness; it’s a confident strength and humility in who and whose I am.

Are you getting this? It’s a big deal because meekness is our outlet when life isn’t fair. And guess what? Life isn’t fair! With meekness we don’t return evil for evil. With meekness we find strength and rest in Jesus.

It’s meek people, those strength under control people, whom Jesus says will “inherit the earth." God has chosen those who claim to be Jesus followers to be meek people — people who choose to commit all their life and will to His care and control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you done that? Will you? Happy are the meek.

Scott Pederson pastor headshot.jpg
Pastor Scott Pederson, The Journey Church in Nisswa.
Contributed / Scott Pederson

Scott Pederson is pastor of The Journey Church, Evangelical Free Church of America, in Nisswa.

What To Read Next
card-games-5-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Pine River card game scores listed for March 21, 2023
April 01, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
040123.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS
Lifestyle
Looking back 10 years at the first Fielding Questions column
April 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
040123.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Reflecting back on 10 years and 1,000 garden columns
April 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Nisswa recycling location behind fire hall April 27, 2022.jpg
Local
Recycling site to stay at Nisswa Fire Hall for the next year
April 01, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Jury finds former Nisswa mayor guilty on misdemeanor charge
March 31, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 1, 2023
April 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
040423-record-tying-catch-release-pike.jpg
Local
DNR certifies state record tie for northern pike
March 31, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal