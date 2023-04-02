Faith: Becoming less messed up while living in a nut-job world

Most people are messed up to some degree.

Some have skipped over the messed-up level and jumped right to the whacked-out level, which is just below the nut-job level.

Welcome to the human race!

But there’s good news today. With God’s help we can choose to be different. We can experience greater joy, a more peace and better relationships. We can become less messed up while living in this nut-job world.

Anyone interested in that? Read on.

I’ll warn you that God’s kingdom may seem like an upside down kingdom. In Matthew 5:5, Jesus says to a crowd: “Blessed (or happy) are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.”

I’ve got to imagine some folks going, “What did he say? Blessed are the meek? Really?”

The concept of meekness wasn’t understood in the 1st century and people still don’t understand it in the 21st century. Because meekness sounds like weakness, right? Many look at Christians as mild, kind of weak and wimpy, wearing a lot of polyester.

But there’s deeper meaning to this word "meek." Meek has its roots as a word used to describe animals whose wild spirit had to be broken to become useful.

A wild horse stallion isn’t a picture of weakness to me. But that’s the image that meek represents in the Bible. The power and strength of the horse is still there but now it’s under control.

Meek is strength under control. It’s courage under fire. It’s a strong conviction but with a gentle spirit that comes from God’s infusion in your life.

Jesus modeled meekness. If you’re a follower of Jesus, meekness isn’t optional. Do you want to be like Jesus? Be meek!

I warned you that God’s kingdom might seem upside down.

“Happy or blessed are the meek.” Jesus is calling us to a different lifestyle. It’s not like we can just flip a switch and say, “Look at how meek I am.” It doesn’t work like that. There’s something deeper that drives it.

Here’s what it is.

Meekness is a confidence in who I am and whose I am.

Insecure, prideful people are always bringing attention to themselves. I’m not talking about that type of man-made confidence.

Meekness is a confidence of who I am in light of who God is. I’m confident that I’m not God. And I’m confident that I find my meaning and purpose in Jesus who is God.

I’m also confident in whose I am.

I’m not just a creation of God. There are seven billion creations of God. But I’m in a different category because I’m one of God’s children.

1 John 5:1 says: “Everyone who believes that Jesus is the Christ is a child of God.”

I’ve got a new identity because of whose I am. Do you know whose you are?

Here’s how meekness fits in our life:

If I’m not meek I can’t realize my brokenness.

If I’m not meek I can’t humble myself,

If I’m not meek I can’t commit all of myself to Jesus.

Meekness is not weakness; it’s a confident strength and humility in who and whose I am.

Are you getting this? It’s a big deal because meekness is our outlet when life isn’t fair. And guess what? Life isn’t fair! With meekness we don’t return evil for evil. With meekness we find strength and rest in Jesus.

It’s meek people, those strength under control people, whom Jesus says will “inherit the earth." God has chosen those who claim to be Jesus followers to be meek people — people who choose to commit all their life and will to His care and control.

Have you done that? Will you? Happy are the meek.

Pastor Scott Pederson, The Journey Church in Nisswa. Contributed / Scott Pederson

Scott Pederson is pastor of The Journey Church, Evangelical Free Church of America, in Nisswa.