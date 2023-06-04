Faith: Always remember, you have a friend in Jesus

As I think about this time of year, it comes with a sigh of relief but also with a little achy breaky heart.

I say that because just as I am a pastor, I also serve as a full-time bus driver in the local school district who deeply cares for the students on his bus.

Read more 'Faith' Columns





In fact, over the years of driving I have been able to build a great rapport with many of the students. But now that summer is upon us, I will say goodbye for now. But deep down I will still miss the camaraderie we shared during all the hours on the road.

Camaraderie is something special we have in our world. If you were to look it up, you would find it described as, “a feeling of trust and friendship among a group of people who have usually known each other for a long time or gone through some kind of experience together.” ( https://www.collinsdictionary.com )

From people who work together, to those who are serving together, and especially to the graduating class, I believe some great bonds of trust and friendships have developed between people over the years, and I am thankful for this spirit of friendship God has given us within this world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now as much as I appreciate the friendships or camaraderie that God has blessed us with, I am even more thankful for the friendship I have with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

In fact, there is an old hymn that reminds us of this friendship titled, “What a Friend we have in Jesus.”

Written by a preacher named Joseph Scriven somewhere around 1886, he originally wrote this letter to his mom reminding her that no matter what life threw at her, she always has a friend in Jesus.

Scriven knew all too well just how challenging and painful life could be, losing not one bride due to a drowning accident but also later he lost a second bride to pneumonia. After these two tragedies struck at the heart of this man, marriage was never an option again.

However, even as he lived through the tragedies of these types of live experiences, he felt the comforting touch of God as he went to him in prayer. To this man, Jesus was that dearest friend he knew he could always count on, even in the mix of life’s ups and downs.

The words of the song remind us just how Jesus can sustain us. He is the one we can come to in prayer when we feel the heavy load of sins and grief, which He says He bears.

When we are feeling the trials and temptations in life or when we are weak and heavy laden, we can take it to the Lord in prayer. In this song, He reminds us we also need not be discouraged, nor should we be cumbered with a load of care.

But take it to the Lord in prayer, who as our friend will remain faithful and our refuge while his out-stretched arms will hold us and shield us when we need it the most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps this column is more for the graduating student any anyone else. You have spent a long time with some great friends whom you bonded with during your school years.

But as time goes by and most of those friendships disappear or fade into the sunset and you find you need a friend to talk to, just remember, you too have a friend in Jesus whom you can always come to Him in prayer.

John Rister is pastor at Backus Nazarene Church.