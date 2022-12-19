Chef's Hat: Use a touch of cream liqueur for decadent holiday dishes

Families have numerous holiday traditions. It may be setting up the tree on a certain day or getting the whole family together to go out and find that perfect tree.

Another tradition for many is going out and seeing the brilliant holiday lights.

And then there are those of us who delve into the realm of food to create holiday traditions.

Baileys Irish Cream is available year-round, but its rich texture and slight hint of chocolate make it ideal for holiday drinks and a perfect ingredient to add to ordinary recipes to turn them into festive holiday dishes.

Baileys is quite popular with the proof being that over 80 million bottles are sold annually, with America being the biggest consumer of this flavorful liqueur.

The basic ingredients of this Irish cream liqueur are pretty simple — a bit of Irish whiskey, rich cream and a smattering of chocolate and vanilla flavors. The company says it adds a bit of magic to each bottle to give it that something extra.

Besides being a main ingredient in numerous cocktails, the richness of his liqueur blends well in numerous dessert, dip and even French toast recipes.

For a simple dessert, forget the chocolate syrup and instead pour an ounce of Baileys over your favorite ice cream.

If you are a breakfast person, Baileys French Toast should be on the top of your list of new recipes to try. This is a simple recipe that replaces some of the milk for a few ounces of Baileys.

The end result is a light and very flavorful batch of French Toast.

This recipe is best with a crusty bread, such as French bread, but any type of bread can be used. If using sandwich bread, use older bread or let the bread sit out for 20 to 30 minutes so the bread gets slightly hard. That will help the bread absorb the egg mixture without becoming mushy.

No holiday would be complete without a big batch of fudge. There is no end to the varieties of fudge — maple nut, peppermint, pumpkin, mint and, of course, chocolate.

But why not try something completely different? Irish Cream Fudge fudge is easy to make, but it must be stirred constantly while the butter and sugar are on the stove.

All in all, the recipe only takes about 20 to 25 minutes to prepare, but the fudge needs to harden for several hours or overnight.

Now is a great time to pick up some Irish cream liqueur and create some sweet and appetizing holiday dishes. Don’t worry about not being able to use a whole bottle of this enticing liquid.

Besides being a staple in many dessert recipes, you can always pour some over ice and enjoy it as an after dinner cordial. Happy Eating!

Baileys French Toast

Baileys French Toast is a simple recipe that replaces some of the milk with a few ounces of Baileys Irish Cream. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

3 1/2 ounces Baileys Irish Cream

3 large eggs

2 ounces milk

½ teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoons butter

4-6 slices of bread (depending on the size/type of bread)

Raspberries or blueberries for garnish

Powdered sugar

Maple syrup for serving

In a medium bowl, add the eggs, milk, Baileys and cinnamon. Mix well.

Place a large frying pan on the stove and bring to medium heat. Add the butter. While the butter is melting, start dipping the bread into the egg mixture. Make sure the bread is well coated with the mixture. Place the slices into the pan. Try not to overcrowd the pan or the pieces won’t cook evenly.

Cook for approximately 3 to 4 minutes, turn and cook the other side for an additional 3-4 minutes, just until the toast is golden and slightly browned.

Place on to individual serving plates and top with raspberries or blueberries and dust with powdered sugar. Serve with maple syrup.

Irish Cream Fudge

Use Baileys Irish Cream to make a batch of holiday fudge topped with festive sprinkles. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

3 cups granulated sugar

3/4 cup salted butter

5 ounces evaporated milk

1 11-ounce bag white chocolate chips

2 cups mini marshmallows

1/3 cup Baileys Irish Cream

1/3 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (these can be left out)

Sprinkles or crunched candy canes for topping

Line a 9x13-inch baking pan with parchment paper or foil. Make sure to leave about 2 inches on each side so after the fudge sets it can easily be lifted out of the pan. Set the pan aside.

Place a medium sized saucepan on the stove. Place the sugar, butter and milk into the pan. Bring up to medium heat. Once the mixture begins to boil, cook for an additional 5 minutes. The mixture will be bubbly and very hot. Stir constantly or the mixture will stick to the pan.

Remove from heat and add the chocolate chips and marshmallows. Keep stirring until everything is melted and well combined. Once the ingredients are thoroughly mixed, add the Baileys and mix until the Baileys is completely combined into the mixture. Add the nuts and mix slightly.

Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Let set for 3 to 5 minutes and then sprinkle the topping over the fudge. Let it sit out overnight or place it into the refrigerator for several hours to harden.

Donna Evans is an Echo Journal correspondent.