Chef's Hat: Up your game and make more than a simple salad

Although pasta, itself, has been around for hundreds or perhaps thousands of years, pasta salad is a relative newcomer in the food world.

The first time this American innovation shows up in history is in a 1950s cookbook. Since that time, this simple creation has evolved into a robust combination of noodles, vegetables, cheeses and sometimes meat — all held together with a distinctive dressing.

Read more 'Chef's Hat'









Pasta salads are generally served cold, which makes them a great accompaniment for grilled foods.

But it doesn’t stop there. These salads can be much more than a mere combination of pasta, tomatoes, basil and a simple dressing.

Pasta salads can be a tantalizing mixture of complementary flavors that blend together into a culinary delight. These dishes have surpassed the mere accompaniment dish and have become the highlight of many elegant evening meals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike lettuce salads, where ingredients can be haphazardly thrown together, there are a few rules to keep in mind when preparing a pasta salad.

Start by spending a little more and using a good quality pasta. You still won’t break the bank, but you will end up with a much better tasting salad.

a little more and using a good quality pasta. You still won’t break the bank, but you will end up with a much better tasting salad. A very important rule is do not overcook the pasta. Pasta that is too soft will not hold up well in a salad.

rule is do not overcook the pasta. Pasta that is too soft will not hold up well in a salad. To stop the cooking process, once the pasta is drained, rinse it with cold water.

cooking process, once the pasta is drained, rinse it with cold water. When combining the ingredients, mix gently so the pasta does not fall apart into pieces.

For a simple, yet elegant meal, nothing beats the Loaded Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad. This salad calls for grilled chicken, but you can use any type of leftover chicken. Almost any bottled Caesar dressing works for this recipe as it is enhanced with Dijon mustard, salt and white pepper.

Not in the mood for a Caesar salad? The Fajita Steak Pasta Salad is much more than just a salad! It is indeed a main dish that is full of flavor, vegetables and pieces of succulent beef.

There’s no need to just throw Italian dressing on bow tie pasta with a few cherry tomatoes thrown in. With a little time and a few more ingredients, you’ll have a dish that will be raved about for years to come. Happy Eating!

Loaded Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

Loaded Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad is a simple, yet elegant meal. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

Salad

2 cups cooked pasta (bow tie or penne pasta)

1 small cucumber, chopped (about ½ cup)

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 grilled chicken breast cut into bite-sized chunks, approximately ¾ cup chopped (any type of leftover chicken will work)

½ cup lettuce torn into bite-sized pieces

4 green onions, sliced

1 small tomato, chopped

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Dressing

¾ cup Caesar salad dressing

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a bowl, add the pasta, cucumber, pepper, chicken breast, lettuce, green onions, tomato and parsley. Toss lightly.

In a small bowl or measuring cup, add the salad dressing, mustard, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Mix well. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss lightly, just until all the ingredients are lightly covered with dressing. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place in a refrigerator for 15 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remove salad from the refrigerator and let it sit for 5 minutes. Load ample amounts of the salad onto serving plates and top with Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

Fajita Steak Pasta Salad

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 pound flank steak

2 bell peppers, red or yellow, sliced

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 small cucumber, peeled and cut into chunks

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ cup black olives, cut into slices

16 ounces bow tie pasta, cooked

Dressing

½ cup olive oil

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ cup parsley, finely chopped

4 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

3 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon jarred garlic

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

In a small bowl or measuring cup, combine all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside.

Mix 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, the chili powder, paprika, salt, onion powder, garlic powder and cayenne pepper in a small bowl or measuring cup. Place 1/2 of the mixture into a resealable bag. Add the steak to the bag and place it in a refrigerator. Marinate for 1-3 hours.

Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to a large skillet. Add the sliced onion. Cook over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes. The onion should begin to soften. Add the bell peppers and the remaining marinade to the pan. Cook over medium heat 10 to 12 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

Remove vegetables from the pan and set aside. Remove the steak from the refrigerator and let it sit out for 10 minutes.

Add the remaining one tablespoon of olive oil to the skillet. Place the meat into the skillet and cook it over medium heat. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes and turn the steak over and cook it for an additional 5 to 7 minutes. The steak will be cooked to medium. (Cook for an additional 3-5 minutes if you want the steak well done.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Remove the steak from the pan and let it rest for 10 minutes. Then slice it into thin strips. Place the steak, peppers, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives and pasta into a large bowl. Toss to mix everything together.

Mix the dressing again to ensure the ingredients are well combined. Pour dressing over the salad and lightly toss to coat the meat and vegetables with the dressing.

Place ample amounts of the pasta onto dishes and serve immediately.

Donna Evans is an Echo Journal correspondent.