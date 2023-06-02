Chef's Hat: Start your summer with strawberries

Those small, red, unassuming berries that so many people chow down throughout the summer months are actually little powerhouse fruits that are chock-full of vitamins, fiber and high levels of certain antioxidants, known as polyphenols, and they contain no sodium, fat or cholesterol.

One of the interesting things about strawberries is that they are actually not a berry in the traditional sense. Strawberries aren’t like raspberries, blueberries or blackberries.

Strawberries are the only fruit that has seeds on the outside rather than the inside, which sets them apart from the true berries.

Over 80% of the United States strawberry crop is grown in California — making them available year-round.

However, there is something special about going to a local farm and picking your own berries.

In many parts of the country, strawberries are the first fruit to ripen in the spring. The actual harvest season is fairly short, usually running around three weeks.

These little red fruits have to be harvested early and quickly.

A few fun facts about this little red fruit:

Ounce per ounce, strawberries contain more vitamin C than oranges.

Strawberries come in a variety of colors besides red, including pink, white, yellow and a goldish color.

The ancient Romans believed strawberries cured various ailments, including melancholy, fainting, inflammation and fevers. This may have had to do with the high amount of vitamin C contained in strawberries.

Strawberries can be eaten raw (uncooked), put into sauces, placed in all various types of baked goods and even grilled. Grilling brings out the sweetness in the berries and adds just a hint of grilling flavor, making this treat an ideal additive to salads and desserts.

Nothing says summer more than delving into a fresh bowl of fruit or a dish prepared with summer’s fresh produce. Start the summer right by delving into a festive, fresh strawberry dish. Happy Eating.

Grilled Strawberry Salad

8 to 10 large strawberries, washed and green part cut off

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

½ cucumber, peeled and diced

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

2 cups assorted salad greens (spinach, romaine or bag of mixed salad greens)

Blue cheese dressing

Bring a grill to medium heat. Thread the strawberries onto the skewers. If using wooden skewers, soak the skewers for 15 to 30 minutes before placing the strawberries on the skewers.

Mix the balsamic vinegar and sugar in a small bowl. Drizzle that over the strawberries. Turn the strawberries over and drizzle the vinegar on the other side of the berries.

Place the berries on the prepared grill. Cook them for 4 minutes and then turn the berries over. Cook them for an additional 3 to 4 minutes, just until the berries have grill marks and are slightly warmed.

Remove the strawberries from grill and set them aside while assembling the salad.

Divide the greens between 3 to 4 salad plates. Top the greens with the cucumber and onion. Slice the strawberries and place them on top of the salads. Lightly top the salads with the blue cheese dressing and serve immediately.

Strawberry Bread

Bread

¾ cup sugar

½ cup milk

½ cup canola oil

1 egg

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 cups + 2 tablespoons flour

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 1/2 cups diced fresh strawberries

Glaze

3 tablespoons diced strawberries

1 cup powdered sugar

1-2 teaspoons milk

Heat an oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium sized bowl, add the sugar, milk, oil, egg and vanilla. Stir well.

In another medium sized bowl, add the 2 cups of flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Mix until combined.

Add the flour mixture to the sugar mixture and mix just until the two batters are combined.

In a small bowl, combine the strawberries and remaining 2 tablespoons of flour. Toss to coat the berries. Note: This is an important step as the flour helps keep the strawberries from sinking to the bottom of the bread.

Fold the berries into the batter and just slightly mix. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Place the pan in the oven and bake for 55 to 60 minutes. A wooden toothpick should come out clean when inserted into the center of the bread.

Let the loaf cool for 15 to 20 minutes before spooning the glaze over the bread.

For the glaze, place the 3 tablespoons of strawberries into a small bowl and mash them with a fork. Stir in the powdered sugar and mix well. Add 1 teaspoon of milk and mix. If the mixture is too thick, add the additional milk and mix.

Once the bread is cooled, spoon the glaze over the bread. Let the glazed bread set for 15 minutes before cutting and serving.

If not eaten immediately, the finished loaf should be covered and kept in the refrigerator to keep it fresh.

Angelic Strawberry Dessert — An All Time Family Favorite

3 1/2 ounces instant vanilla pudding mix

1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

1 pint whipping cream

½ tube (10 inch) angel food cake, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 pints fresh strawberries, washed, hulled and sliced

In a large bowl, combine the pudding mix, sour cream, milk and orange peel. Mix well. The mixture will be thick. Fold in the whipping cream.

In a large serving bowl, make layers — first place half of the cake pieces, top with half of the strawberries and then half of the pudding mixture. Repeat the layers. Arrange any remaining strawberries across the top.

Cover and chill for 2 hours before serving.

Donna Evans is an Echo Journal correspondent.