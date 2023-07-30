Chef's Hat: It's time to feast on summer's bounty

It doesn’t matter if your summer includes boating or fishing on the lake, biking, hiking or merely sitting around a fire in the backyard.

The season flies by, and way too soon crisp fall days and cool nights will hit the lakes area.

And, of course, once summer is over, that bounty of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, beans and other assorted vegetables comes to an abrupt end.

Read more 'Chef's Hat'









The ever popular cucumber is always fresher, crisper and more flavorful when it is bought at a farmers market or picked from a backyard garden. There are several reasons a just-picked cucumber tastes better than store-bought, including the fact that the cucumbers bought from a store can be two weeks old before they are purchased by a home cook.

Although most people think of the cucumber as a vegetable, it is actually a fruit. And it is a fast-growing fruit at that.

ADVERTISEMENT

It takes only 12 weeks from the time the seeds are planted to the time the fruit is harvested.

Although these fruits are 95% water, they pack a powerful punch. Cucumbers contain carbohydrates and are a great snack to provide energy for an afternoon pickup.

When eaten, these fruits can cool the body, which led to the phrase "cool as a cucumber."

This low calorie food has been around for thousands of years. So they obviously appeal to the tastes of pretty much everyone.

The light crunch of the cucumber is ideal for a condiment on sandwiches, whips up a great salsa, and because they have a neutral flavor, they complement numerous types of fruits and vegetables in salads and pasta.

Cucumbers pair well with watermelon. And, believe or not, some people find eating just plain watermelon boring.

Cucumber-watermelon salads are quite popular. Many are served with an ample amount of feta cheese. For those individuals who are not fond of the strong flavor of feta cheese, there is an alternate watermelon-cucumber recipe that uses more fruit, and no feta.

Tomatoes and cucumbers go hand in hand. The fresh, crisp crunch of a cucumber enhances the taste of homegrown tomatoes. This salad requires a few common ingredients and it is a nice change from the typical tossed salad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although chopping the ingredients takes some time, it works best if all of the fruits and vegetables are chopped into bite-sized pieces. For a fancier looking dish, the cucumbers can be seeded and then cut into half moon shapes. For individuals who are not fans of mint, the mint can be replaced with basil.

The salads are best if eaten the same day they are prepared. However, any leftover salad can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days. As cucumbers contain a lot of water, any refrigerated salad may end up with an excess amount of liquid. Just stir the salad and drain any excess liquid before serving.

Don’t delay! Pick up a few homegrown cucumbers from the garden or a local farmers market and enjoy their light, fresh flavor before summer winds down. Happy Eating!

Cucumber Watermelon Salad with Feta Cheese

4 cups cubed, seedless watermelon

1 large cucumber, peeled and cut into cubes

½ small red onion, diced

2 tablespoons chopped, fresh mint (or use basil instead)

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

In a small jar or measuring cup, add the vinegar, honey, olive oil, salt and pepper. Mix well. Taste. If necessary, season with additional salt and pepper.

In a medium sized bowl, add the watermelon, cucumber and onion. Toss lightly. Drizzle the dressing over the top. Add the cheese and mint (or basil) and toss lightly. Place ample portions on plates and serve immediately.

Cucumber-Tomato Salad

Use cucumbers and tomatoes from your home garden or a farmers market to make a refreshing Cucumber-Tomato Salad, like this one shown in July 2023. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

1 small tomato, chopped

1 small cucumber, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

½ red onion, chopped

1 tablespoon herbs — mint or basil

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

If desired, the amount of ingredients can be doubled to make a larger batch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Place the tomato, cucumber and red onion in a medium-sized bowl.

In a small bowl or measuring cup, add the olive oil, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Mix well. Taste. If desired, add additional salt and pepper.

Drizzle the dressing over the salad ingredients. Gently toss. Sprinkle the herbs over the top of the salad. Place on individual serving dishes.

Summer Salad Delight

1 cup watermelon, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup cucumber, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 plum, cut into bite-sized pieces (or ½ apple)

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon canola oil

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

2 tablespoons chopped mint

Place the watermelon, cucumber and plum (or apple) into a medium-sized bowl.

In a measuring cup, add the honey, canola oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Mix well. Pour over the fruits. Toss gently. Sprinkle the mint over the top. Place in the refrigerator and chill for 10 minutes before serving.

Donna Evans is an Echo Journal correspondent.