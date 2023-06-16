Chef's Hat: Celebrate National Dairy Month

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, National Dairy Month started as National Milk Month in 1937.

It began as a way to promote drinking more milk. The original idea was to stabilize dairy demand as there was a surplus in milk, but the demand was low in the warm summer months.

The idea took hold and was changed from National Milk Month to National Dairy Month to promote all dairy products.

This annual tradition is a good reminder that incorporating nutrient-rich dairy foods into your diet is a great way to start off the summer. Dairy products contain calcium, potassium and nine essential nutrients, making it a powerhouse food.

The nutrients in dairy help to manage weight and reduce the risk of high blood pressure, osteoporosis and certain cancers. The protein in dairy helps to repair and rebuild muscle tissue, and the vitamin A is essential to maintain healthy skin.

Interesting facts about the dairy products and the dairy industry include:

U.S. dairy farms produce roughly 21 billion gallons of milk annually.

All 50 states in the United States have dairy farms.

Almost 72% of the calcium in the U.S. food supply comes from dairy foods.

The natural yellow color of butter comes from the beta-carotene found in the grass cows eat.

Approximately 300 varieties of cheese are sold in the United States.

It takes 12 pounds of whole milk to make one gallon of ice cream.

Dairy month could be celebrated by drinking more milk, snacking on cheese or gorging on gallons of ice cream. But why stop here?

Dairy products are a mainstay ingredient in many recipes and can be found in various dishes from a simple omelet to a rich soup or a festive dessert.

The sugar and toppings on this pound cake recipe might negate some of the healthy benefits of dairy. But pound cakes are a fairly light dessert and can be topped with a healthy serving of summer fruit.

Although some people feel pound cakes are complicated to make, they are actually quite simple to prepare and are the perfect way to incorporate dairy fresh products into your family’s dessert.

Dairy month promotes and celebrates dairy farmers, milk and all dairy products. It is a vital industry, and the June celebration reminds everyone of the importance of dairy in a well balanced diet.

It must be an important industry as it gets an entire month and not just a day! Pick up a few extra dairy items and whip up a luscious dessert or delicious beverage to toast area dairy farmers. Happy Eating!

Pound Cake

Pound cake incorporates butter, eggs, sour cream and milk for a perfect National Dairy Month dessert. Add fresh strawberries as a summertime health benefit. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

2 cups sugar

1 cup butter, softened

5 large eggs

¼ cup sour cream

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Sliced strawberries, for serving

Caramel sauce or whipped cream, for serving

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a Bundt pan or angel food cake pan with nonstick cooking spray and sprinkle flour on the pan.

Combine the sugar and butter in a bowl. Beat with a hand mixer at medium speed and mix until creamy. Add one egg at a time, mixing between each egg. Add the sour cream, milk and vanilla. Continue mixing, scraping the bowl often and mixing to make sure all ingredients are well combined.

Add the flour, salt and cinnamon. Mix just until the dry ingredients are mixed in with the moist ingredients.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 55-65 minutes. Check the cake with a fork or toothpick. When inserted into the center, it should come out clean. Cool the cake for 15 minutes; remove it from the pan. Cool for another 30 minutes before serving.

Cut the cake into slices. Place slices on a plate and top them with sliced strawberries. Top with whipped cream or caramel sauce and serve immediately.

Cheese Sauce

5 tablespoons butter, cubed

5 tablespoons flour

3 cups milk

4 ounces Swiss cheese, shredded

3 ounces grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

Melt the butter in a large, heavy saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in the flour and keep stirring until the flour becomes a golden color, approximately 1 minute.

Slowly add the milk. Bring the mixture to a boil; cook and constantly stir for 2 minutes, just until the mixture begins to thicken. Reduce heat to low. Gradually stir in the cheeses. Remove pan from the heat. Season the cheese sauce with salt and pepper. Taste. If desired, add additional salt and pepper.

Serve over chicken, fish or vegetables.

Apple Yogurt Smoothie

2 cups vanilla yogurt

1 medium apple, cored, peeled and diced

½ cup orange juice (or pineapple juice)

2 tablespoons honey

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

5-6 ice cubes

Mint leaves, for garnish

Place all ingredients (except the mint leaves) into a blender and process until smooth. Poor into two glasses. Taste. If necessary, add additional honey to sweeten. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.

Donna Evans is an Echo Journal correspondent.