Chef's Hat: Add a twist to favorite summertime foods

Some foods are at the peak of their flavor in mid to late summer. Watermelon, corn on the cob, vine-ripened tomatoes — all are best when the calendar hits August.

But some dishes also seem especially well suited to summer, even though these recipes could easily be made year-round.

Read more 'Chef's Hat'









Potato salad is one of those dishes that pops up during the summer, especially at family gatherings and picnics. There seems to be no particular reason for this salad being more popular in the summer than at other times of the year.

Balsamic Potato Salad is mayonnaise-based, but the balsamic vinegar adds a bit of a twist with a richer taste. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

Perhaps it is because the addition of a few fresh herbs really highlights the flavor of an ordinary potato salad. Or perhaps it's because it pairs so well with so many grilled foods.

Potato salad has been around for centuries. The earliest written recipes for potato salad date back to the mid-19th century. The original recipes had cooked potatoes dressed with a bit of oil, vinegar and herbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

These salads resembled German potato salad and they usually had a combination of sour, sweet and spicy type ingredients, such as vinegar, sugar and a coarse mustard. They were often served hot or warm.

As time went on, chefs began adding mayonnaise to potato salad and came up with a new variation to this popular dish. Recipes from early 20th century cookbooks showed salads that consisted of cooked potatoes, chopped celery, a bit of mayonnaise and seasoned with dried herbs.

This remains a basic potato salad recipe, although there are regional variations and many families have their own special recipe with one or two “secret” ingredients.

Ingredients may differ in a recipe, but there are a few things to remember when preparing a cold potato salad.

Don’t overcook the potatoes. Take the potatoes off the heat when they are still slightly firm. Of course, the reason for this is that if the potatoes are too soft, the dish will end up mushy.

Take the potatoes off the heat when they are still slightly firm. Of course, the reason for this is that if the potatoes are too soft, the dish will end up mushy. Do you leave the skins on or peel the potatoes? This is definitely a personal preference. However, peeled potatoes absorb the sauce better than if the potatoes are unpeeled.

or peel the potatoes? This is definitely a personal preference. However, peeled potatoes absorb the sauce better than if the potatoes are unpeeled. After the potatoes are drained and are still slightly warm, season them with salt and pepper. They will absorb the spices better when still warm.

and are still slightly warm, season them with salt and pepper. They will absorb the spices better when still warm. The cold salad should be chilled for at least 30 minutes before serving so the flavors can blend. If you are adding onions or fresh herbs, it is best to add these ingredients just before serving.

Balsamic Potato Salad is a mayonnaise-based salad, but the balsamic vinegar adds a bit of a twist. This gives the mayonnaise and then the salad a richer taste. If you can get fresh celery from a farmers market or a backyard gardener, this will help to create a fresher and sweeter dish.

Sweet Peach and Strawberry Crumble includes nontraditional ingredients like vanilla and almonds. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

Peach cobblers or crumbles could be made any time of year, but these dishes are more flavorful with fresh peaches. Peaches are just starting to hit area shelves and soon trucks with freshly picked peaches will be coming to the area.

A few strawberries helps to enhance the sweet flavor of fresh peaches.

Along with the addition of strawberries to this crumble, there are a couple of nontraditional ingredients that make this a very enticing dessert.

ADVERTISEMENT

First is the addition of a bit of vanilla to the fruit. The vanilla helps to bring out the fresh flavor of the fruit.

The second unusual ingredient that adds a nice snap is the almonds that are added to the topping. It may be tempting to leave these out, but it is highly recommended to include the almonds.

The sweet produce of summer makes great recipes. Nothing beats the flavor of fresh herbs when they are added to a heap of potato salad. Fresh fruit makes desserts really pop.

Keep visiting those local farmers markets and enjoy summer’s bounty. Happy Eating!

Sweet Peach & Strawberry Crumble

Filling

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about 1 medium sized lemon)

1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla

2-3 fresh peaches, peeled, pits removed and sliced

1 pound strawberries, stems removed and cut into halves or quarters

½ cup light brown sugar

Topping

2/3 cup flour

2/3 cup old-fashioned oats

½ cup sliced almonds

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1 stick butter or margarine cut into ½-inch cubes

Ice cream or whipped cream for topping

Heat an oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8- by 8-inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or use butter on the bottom and sides of the dish. Set the dish aside.

For the filling, in a medium sized bowl, add the lemon juice, cornstarch and vanilla and mix until smooth and creamy. Add the strawberries and peaches and lightly toss. Add the brown sugar and mix lightly just until combined. Place this mixture into the prepared pan.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the topping, place the flour, oats, almonds, cinnamon and salt into a food processor. Pulse until mixed. Add the butter and pulse until the butter is the size of peas. Sprinkle the mixture over the filling.

If you do not have a food processor, chop the nuts into small pieces. Place the flour, oats, almonds, cinnamon and salt into a medium sized bowl and mix with your hands. Add the butter and mix again until the butter is about the size of peas. Sprinkle the mixture over the filling.

Place the dish into the oven and bake for 40 to 45 minutes. The filling should be bubbly and the topping lightly browned. Remove the dish from the oven and let it set for 5 to 10 minutes.

Place nice sized portions onto plates and top each with ice cream or whipped cream.

Balsamic Potato Salad

2 pounds potatoes (red or Yukon gold work the best)

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

3 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

1/3 red onion, diced

1 stalk celery, chopped

½ cup bread & butter or sweet pickles, chopped

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons chopped chives or parsley

2 teaspoons paprika

Peel the potatoes and cut them into quarters or bite-sized pieces. Place potatoes in a pot of water and bring to a boil and cook until the potatoes are almost fork tender but still on the firm side, approximately 10 minutes.

Drain the potatoes. Season them with garlic powder, salt and black pepper. Set them in the refrigerator so the potatoes fully cool while preparing the dressing.

In a small bowl mix the mustard, mayonnaise, sugar and balsamic vinegar until well combined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remove the potatoes from the refrigerator and place them in a large bowl. Add the onion, celery and pickles, and gently toss. Add the mayonnaise mixture and lightly mix until everything is well combined. Add the eggs, paprika and chives and lightly toss.

Chill until ready to serve.

Donna Evans is an Echo Journal correspondent.