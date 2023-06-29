Chef's Hat: Add a summer twist to a basic caprese salad

Those refreshing caprese salads are a summer favorite for many people, especially when those backyard, homegrown tomatoes start ripening.

Besides being delicious, these healthy salads are packed full of vitamins and nutrients.

Traditional caprese includes three major ingredients as well as a vinegar dressing: tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinegar.

The basic caprese salad has morphed into various types of sandwiches, pastas and other main dishes. But all of the variations still contain those few basic ingredients.

These main elements are what make this salad and its variations such a healthy dish.

So what makes this a health conscious recipe?

Tomatoes contain vitamin C, potassium, vitamin K and vitamin A. Tomatoes get their signature red color from a chemical called lycopene. Lycopene is good for bone, heart and eye health.

Basil is chock full of antioxidants, vitamins and natural essential oils. If at all possible, fresh basil should be used as some of the nutritional value of basil is lost when it’s dried.

The antioxidants, vitamins and oils in basil can reduce the risk for cancer, diabetes, arthritis and heart disease.

No caprese dish is complete without an ample amount of mozzarella cheese. Mozzarella is rich in potassium, iron, calcium and protein.

Balsamic vinegar is the top dressing for caprese dishes. This vinegar contains no fat and very little natural sugar. Studies have shown that balsamic vinegar lowers cholesterol.

The classic caprese salad is quite simple. Arrange tomatoes on a plate, top them with mozzarella and fresh basil, then drizzle some balsamic vinegar over the top and season with salt and pepper, and it is ready to be served.

Chefs have expanded the basic caprese salad into hundreds of variations that still contain that same classic taste.

With just a freshly picked tomato and fresh basil, this Grilled Caprese Salad oozes with flavor. It is a great side dish for beef, pork or chicken.

Add a slice of garlic bread and this tomato can become the highlight and main dish for lunch or an evening meal. Grilling the ingredients caramelizes and sweetens the tomato and adds a rich, smoky flavor to the cheese.

Salads are ideal for hot summer days. This Chicken-Avocado Caprese Salad comes together quickly so it is great for a busy weeknight or on those chaotic weekends. The chicken can be grilled ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator until it is time to “build” the salad.

A tasty dish can be put together in just a few minutes. With just a few ingredients you can whip up a great new dish and start enjoying that fresh summer produce.

Have a safe Fourth and Happy Eating!

Chicken-Avocado Caprese Salad

Balsamic Dressing

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons brown sugar

2 teaspoon jarred garlic

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon fresh basil, chopped

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Salad

4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs or 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

3-4 cups of spinach or lettuce leaves

1 ripe avocado, sliced

1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup fresh mozzarella cheese balls or a block of mozzarella cut into bite-sized pieces

¼ cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

Salt

Pepper

Dressing: Place all of the ingredients into a large measuring cup or small bowl. Mix well. Taste. If the dressing is too bitter for your taste, add another ½ teaspoon of brown sugar. If necessary, season with additional salt and pepper.

This can be used a marinade and also as a salad dressing.

Salad: Place the chicken into a bowl or zipped bag and pour 4 tablespoons of the dressing over the chicken. Marinate for at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours. Make sure to reserve the remaining dressing.

Bring a grill to medium heat. Once the grill is ready, place the chicken on the grill and cook it for approximately 10 minutes. Turn the chicken over and cook for an additional 10-15 minutes. The chicken should be golden and cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Remove chicken from the grill, place it on a plate and cover with foil. Allow the chicken to rest for at least 15 minutes. Slice the chicken. Note: Chicken can be made ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator until it is time to make the salad.

Place the spinach (or lettuce), tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices and chicken into a large serving bowl. Toss lightly.

Place ample amounts of salad on individual serving plates. Top with basil leaves and drizzle dressing over each plate. If desired, season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Grilled Caprese Salad

Grilled tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil are the stars in this Grilled Caprese Salad. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

2 tomatoes

3-4 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

3-4 teaspoons of olive oil

4 slices of mozzarella cheese

¼ cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

2 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese

Salt

Pepper

Canola oil for preparing the grill

Prepare a grill to medium heat. Oil the grill grate by pouring an ample amount of canola oil on a paper towel and running it across the grate.

Slice each tomato into 3 sections. Drizzle olive oil over each section and season with salt and pepper. Place tomatoes on the grill and cook for 2 minutes on one side. Flip the slices over and cook for 1 minute.

Drizzle the balsamic vinegar over each slice. Place cheese on two slices (not the top slice) and sprinkle the basil and Parmesan cheese over the top of each slice.

Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, just until the cheese is melted. Remove tomatoes from the heat and assemble each set of slices back into a whole tomato.

If desired, drizzle additional balsamic vinegar over the top and season lightly with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Caprese Grilled Cheese Sandwich

8 slices thick bread

8 slices mozzarella cheese

1-2 tomatoes, sliced thinly

4 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Salt

Pepper

On each of the four slices of bread, layer the cheese and tomatoes. Sprinkle the basil over the tomatoes. Drizzle the balsamic vinegar over the top and lightly season with salt and pepper. Top with the other slice of bread.

In a small bowl or measuring cup combine the olive oil and Parmesan cheese; brush this mixture over the outsides of each sandwich.

Place a skillet on the stove and bring the stove to medium heat. Add the sandwiches to the skillet and cook for 6-8 minutes on each side, until the bread is golden brown and the cheese is melted. Serve immediately.

Donna Evans is an Echo Journal correspondent.

