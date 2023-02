Walden Township Notice of Annual Meeting Notice is hereby, given that the Walden Township Annual Meeting will convene at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The meeting will be at the Walden Town Hall. If inclement weather, the annual meeting will be held Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 pm. Public is invited to attend. Kim Norman Walden Township Clerk (Feb. 15 & 22, 2023) 194439