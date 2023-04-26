TIMOTHY TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETI

TIMOTHY TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING - ROAD INSPECTION A road inspection by the supervisors of Timothy Township will take place at 5:30 p.m. on May 11, 2023. As this constitutes an open meeting, any interested residents are welcome to attend the inspection and offer their comments or input. The supervisors, clerk, and any interested residents will meet at the town hall at 5:30 p.m. to start the annual inspection of all township roads, with the regular monthly meeting to follow at Timothy Town Hall. Loni Porta - Clerk, 218-831-1965 (April 26, 2023) 217240